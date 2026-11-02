Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shivam Dube seen in military-style outfit, sparking curiosity.

Dube's military look was for a Lonavala resort adventure.

He participated in Army-themed activities at D.A.T.A Resort.

Experience offered Dube a break from his cricket routine.

Shivam Dube has given cricket fans an unexpected glimpse into his life away from the pitch, and his latest appearance has certainly raised a few eyebrows. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was spotted in military camouflage, carrying a backpack and walking with a group dressed in similar outfits.

A video featuring Dube in the unusual attire has been circulating on social media, prompting questions about what the India international was doing in an Army uniform. The mystery, however, has nothing to do with a new professional assignment or a change in career.

Dube was visiting Lonavala with his wife Anjum and family members. His military-inspired appearance was part of an adventure experience at D.A.T.A Resort, a property known for its Army-themed activities.

WATCH: Shivam Dube Army Uniform Video With Wife Anjum Goes Viral

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Shivam Dube's Army Look Has A Resort Connection

The cricketer's visit took him to Della Adventure Training Academy, popularly known as D.A.T.A, in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The venue offers visitors an experience built around military-style training and adventure activities.

Dube was seen participating in the themed experience in camouflage clothing, with a backpack carrying supplies and a hiking stick in hand. Other members of the group were also dressed in military-style uniforms.

His outfit and surroundings gave the video the appearance of a military training exercise, which helped fuel curiosity among social media users. However, the activity was part of the resort's recreational offering rather than an actual military assignment.

What Is D.A.T.A Resort In Lonavala?

D.A.T.A stands for Della Adventure Training Academy and is part of the Della Resorts property in Lonavala. It offers guests an adventure-based getaway inspired by military training environments.

The experience includes obstacle courses, survival-themed challenges and other outdoor activities designed around an Army-style setting. It combines adventure experiences with luxury hospitality, making it a different kind of family getaway.

For Dube, the visit offered a change from the usual cricketing routine. The viral video has now given fans a glimpse of the CSK star embracing an entirely different kind of challenge away from the cricket field.