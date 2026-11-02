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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shivam Dube Turned Commando? Video With Wife In Army Gear Goes Viral; Here's Why

WATCH: Shivam Dube Turned Commando? Video With Wife In Army Gear Goes Viral; Here's Why

Shivam Dube's Army uniform appearance in a viral video with wife Anjum has caught fans' attention.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shivam Dube seen in military-style outfit, sparking curiosity.
  • Dube's military look was for a Lonavala resort adventure.
  • He participated in Army-themed activities at D.A.T.A Resort.
  • Experience offered Dube a break from his cricket routine.

Shivam Dube has given cricket fans an unexpected glimpse into his life away from the pitch, and his latest appearance has certainly raised a few eyebrows. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was spotted in military camouflage, carrying a backpack and walking with a group dressed in similar outfits.

A video featuring Dube in the unusual attire has been circulating on social media, prompting questions about what the India international was doing in an Army uniform. The mystery, however, has nothing to do with a new professional assignment or a change in career.

Dube was visiting Lonavala with his wife Anjum and family members. His military-inspired appearance was part of an adventure experience at D.A.T.A Resort, a property known for its Army-themed activities.

WATCH: Shivam Dube Army Uniform Video With Wife Anjum Goes Viral

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Tabassum khan (@tabassum_khann15)

Shivam Dube's Army Look Has A Resort Connection

The cricketer's visit took him to Della Adventure Training Academy, popularly known as D.A.T.A, in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The venue offers visitors an experience built around military-style training and adventure activities.

Dube was seen participating in the themed experience in camouflage clothing, with a backpack carrying supplies and a hiking stick in hand. Other members of the group were also dressed in military-style uniforms.

His outfit and surroundings gave the video the appearance of a military training exercise, which helped fuel curiosity among social media users. However, the activity was part of the resort's recreational offering rather than an actual military assignment.

What Is D.A.T.A Resort In Lonavala?

D.A.T.A stands for Della Adventure Training Academy and is part of the Della Resorts property in Lonavala. It offers guests an adventure-based getaway inspired by military training environments.

The experience includes obstacle courses, survival-themed challenges and other outdoor activities designed around an Army-style setting. It combines adventure experiences with luxury hospitality, making it a different kind of family getaway.

For Dube, the visit offered a change from the usual cricketing routine. The viral video has now given fans a glimpse of the CSK star embracing an entirely different kind of challenge away from the cricket field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Shivam Dube seen in military attire?

Shivam Dube's military-inspired look was part of an adventure experience at D.A.T.A Resort in Lonavala. He was visiting the Army-themed property with his family for recreational activities.

What is D.A.T.A Resort?

D.A.T.A, or Della Adventure Training Academy, is a Lonavala resort offering military-style training and adventure activities. It provides obstacle courses and survival-themed challenges in an Army-inspired setting.

Was Shivam Dube joining the military?

No, his appearance in military camouflage was for an adventure experience at D.A.T.A Resort, not a new professional assignment. It was a family outing at an Army-themed recreational facility.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Shivam Dube Indian Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings
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