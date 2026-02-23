Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShimron Hetmyer Makes History: Smashes T20 World Cup’s Fastest Fifty And 5 Consecutive Sixes For WI

Hetmyer has broken the record for fastest fifty in T20 World Cup by a West Indian in history, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls. See how the West Indian stunned ZIM with 5 consecutive sixes.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
West Indies powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer has etched his name into the record books during the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s. In a breathtaking display of power-hitting against Zimbabwe, Hetmyer shattered the record for the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history while unleashing a barrage of five consecutive sixes.

Breaking His Own World Record

Coming in at number three, Hetmyer wasted no time in dismantling the Zimbabwean bowling attack. He reached the 50-run mark in just 19 deliveries, effectively breaking his own record set earlier in the same tournament.

Previous Record: Hetmyer had scored a 22-ball fifty against Scotland earlier in this World Cup.

New Record: He surpassed that feat today, reaching the milestone in 19 balls, setting a new benchmark for the fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history for the West Indies.

The 5-Six Blitz

The highlight of the innings was a sensational streak where Hetmyer struck five sixes in five consecutive balls. The onslaught began in the seventh over and carried over into the next.

Over 7: He struck sixes on the final two deliveries of the over.

Over 8: He continued the momentum by hitting three more consecutive sixes off the first three balls of the following over.

This explosive performance helped the West Indies maintain their dominance in the Super 8 stage, leaving the Zimbabwe bowlers with no answers to his aggressive shot-making.

More Updates To Follow

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Shimron Hetmyer break in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Shimron Hetmyer set the record for the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup history during the Super 8s against Zimbabwe.

How many deliveries did it take Hetmyer to reach his half-century?

Hetmyer reached his 50-run mark in an astonishing 19 deliveries, breaking his previous record from earlier in the tournament.

Did Hetmyer hit consecutive sixes?

Yes, Hetmyer unleashed a sensational streak of five consecutive sixes against Zimbabwe, spanning across two overs.

Whose record did Hetmyer break?

Hetmyer broke his own record for the fastest half-century, which he had previously set at 22 balls against Scotland in the same tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shimron Hetmyer ZIM Vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Wc Super 8s
