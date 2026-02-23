Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





West Indies powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer has etched his name into the record books during the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s. In a breathtaking display of power-hitting against Zimbabwe, Hetmyer shattered the record for the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history while unleashing a barrage of five consecutive sixes.

Breaking His Own World Record

Coming in at number three, Hetmyer wasted no time in dismantling the Zimbabwean bowling attack. He reached the 50-run mark in just 19 deliveries, effectively breaking his own record set earlier in the same tournament.

Previous Record: Hetmyer had scored a 22-ball fifty against Scotland earlier in this World Cup.

New Record: He surpassed that feat today, reaching the milestone in 19 balls, setting a new benchmark for the fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history for the West Indies.

The 5-Six Blitz

The highlight of the innings was a sensational streak where Hetmyer struck five sixes in five consecutive balls. The onslaught began in the seventh over and carried over into the next.

Over 7: He struck sixes on the final two deliveries of the over.

Over 8: He continued the momentum by hitting three more consecutive sixes off the first three balls of the following over.

This explosive performance helped the West Indies maintain their dominance in the Super 8 stage, leaving the Zimbabwe bowlers with no answers to his aggressive shot-making.



