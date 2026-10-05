WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan & Wife Sophie Shine Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan visited Tirumala temple with wife.

They sought blessings, wearing traditional attire for spiritual outing.

Dhawan warmly interacted with devotees, posing for photographs.

Shikhar Dhawan Tirumala Temple Visit: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made a spiritual visit to the Tirumala temple on Monday, October 5, with his wife, Sophie Shine, to seek blessings. A video uploaded on social media by IANS showed Dhawan in a cheerful mood as he made his way through the temple premises. The former cricketer also interacted warmly with devotees who gathered around him.

Dhawan Shares Warm Moments With Devotees

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: Indian former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, along with his family, participated in the Suprabhata Seva at the Tirumala Srivari Temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. TTD officials warmly welcomed him and made arrangements for the darshan. https://t.co/i3zXJaERiE October 5, 2026

Known for his popularity among cricket fans, Shikhar Dhawan did not hesitate to stop and acknowledge supporters during the visit.

He posed for photographs with fans, adding a light-hearted touch to the couple’s temple outing.

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Sophie Shine Joins Dhawan For Temple Visit

Sophie Shine accompanied Dhawan throughout the visit, with the couple choosing traditional outfits for their appearance at the revered temple.

The former India opener opting for a kurta and dhoti. Sophie complemented the occasion in an elegant white suit.

The outing offered a glimpse of Dhawan away from the cricket field, where he continues to enjoy a strong following after a celebrated international career.

He was one of India’s prominent limited-overs batsmen for several years and built a reputation for his attacking style at the top of the order, dominating in ICC tournaments.

Dhawan's temple visit comes as he continues to remain in the spotlight following his retirement from international cricket.

The cricketer has also remained active in the wider cricketing landscape through commentary appearances and his continued association with the sport.