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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shikhar Dhawan & Wife Sophie Shine Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan & Wife Sophie Shine Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple

Shikhar Dhawan and wife Sophie Shine visited Tirumala temple on Monday. The former India star met devotees and happily posed for pictures with fans.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan visited Tirumala temple with wife.
  • They sought blessings, wearing traditional attire for spiritual outing.
  • Dhawan warmly interacted with devotees, posing for photographs.

Shikhar Dhawan Tirumala Temple Visit: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made a spiritual visit to the Tirumala temple on Monday, October 5, with his wife, Sophie Shine, to seek blessings. A video uploaded on social media by IANS showed Dhawan in a cheerful mood as he made his way through the temple premises. The former cricketer also interacted warmly with devotees who gathered around him.

Dhawan Shares Warm Moments With Devotees

Known for his popularity among cricket fans, Shikhar Dhawan did not hesitate to stop and acknowledge supporters during the visit.

He posed for photographs with fans, adding a light-hearted touch to the couple’s temple outing.  

Read More: 'Would Like Rohit To Have More ODI 100s Than...': Sunil Gavaskar Sets Unique Challenge For Rohit Sharma

Sophie Shine Joins Dhawan For Temple Visit

Sophie Shine accompanied Dhawan throughout the visit, with the couple choosing traditional outfits for their appearance at the revered temple.

The former India opener opting for a kurta and dhoti. Sophie complemented the occasion in an elegant white suit.

The outing offered a glimpse of Dhawan away from the cricket field, where he continues to enjoy a strong following after a celebrated international career.

He was one of India’s prominent limited-overs batsmen for several years and built a reputation for his attacking style at the top of the order, dominating in ICC tournaments.

Dhawan's temple visit comes as he continues to remain in the spotlight following his retirement from international cricket.

The cricketer has also remained active in the wider cricketing landscape through commentary appearances and his continued association with the sport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited the Tirumala temple recently?

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan visited the Tirumala temple with his wife, Sophie Shine. They went to seek blessings.

When did Shikhar Dhawan visit the Tirumala temple?

Shikhar Dhawan made a spiritual visit to the Tirumala temple on Monday, October 5. He was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Shine.

How did Shikhar Dhawan interact with devotees during his temple visit?

Shikhar Dhawan interacted warmly with devotees, stopping to acknowledge supporters and posing for photographs. His willingness to engage made the visit memorable.

What attire did Shikhar Dhawan and his wife wear for their temple visit?

Shikhar Dhawan wore a kurta and dhoti, while Sophie complemented the occasion in an elegant white suit. They chose traditional outfits for their appearance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan ICC World Cup ICC Sophie Shine
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