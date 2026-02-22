Who Is Shikhar Dhawan's New Wife? Full Profile Including Career, Net Worth

Who is Shikhar Dhawan wife Sophie Shine: Shikhar Dhawan, known as "Gabbar" by his fans, has officially begun a new innings in his personal life. Following his high-profile divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee in 2023, the 40-year-old cricketer has tied the knot with his long-time partner, Sophie Shine. The news has sparked curiosity regarding the woman who has captured the heart of one of India's most beloved opening batsmen.

Who is Sophie Shine? Age and Background

Sophie Shine is an Irish national who has successfully carved out a niche for herself far beyond the world of sports. Born in 1990 in Ireland, the 35-year-old brings a blend of European charm and global corporate experience to the union. While she has gained sudden fame in India due to her relationship with Dhawan, she was already an established professional in the international business circuit.

BEAUTIFUL PICTURES OF SHIKHAR DHAWAN & SOPHIE SHINE AT SANGEET NIGHT CEREMONY. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Uy9pS9bQsZ — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) February 19, 2026

Educational Excellence

Sophie Shine's professional foundation is built on a solid academic background. She completed her primary schooling in Ireland before pursuing higher education at prestigious institutions:

Limerick Institute of Technology: Where she honed her technical and analytical skills.

Castleroy College: Here, she specialized in Marketing and Management, which paved the way for her rapid ascent in the corporate hierarchy.

Stellar Corporate Career

Sophie Shine is far more than just a celebrity spouse; she is a high-achieving professional with an impressive resume:

Northern Trust Corporation: She notably served as the Second Vice President for this major financial services company in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Consultancy: Sophie has also worked extensively as an Irish Product Consultant, advising firms on market entry and product placement.

Shikhar Dhawan's Ventures: More recently, she has taken a leadership role in Shikhar Dhawan's business ecosystem, reportedly serving as the COO of Da One Sports.

Meeting and Net Worth

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's love story reportedly began at a high-end restaurant in Dubai in early 2024. What started as a chance meeting blossomed into a two-year romance that was eventually confirmed to the public in 2025.

Regarding her financials, while Sophie maintains a private stance on her specific earnings, industry estimates place her net worth between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore (₹10–20 million). This wealth is attributed to her senior executive roles in UAE and her consultancy work.

Social Media Influence

Sophie is a vibrant presence on digital platforms. With over 370,000 followers on Instagram, she frequently shares glimpses of her travels, fitness routines, and moments with Dhawan.