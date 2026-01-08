Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Indian Cricketer Voices Outrage Over Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

The latest attack on the Hindu widow has further intensified concerns over minority safety and accountability in Bangladesh.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has expressed anguish over the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, reacting to a disturbing incident involving a Hindu widow.

A 44-year-old widowed woman was allegedly gang-raped, tied to a tree, and had her hair cut off in a brutal attack that has sparked widespread outrage.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the law-and-order situation and the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Dhawan shared his reaction on X (formerly Twitter), calling the incident "unacceptable" and urging justice for the survivor. He wrote that such acts of violence against anyone, anywhere, cannot be tolerated and offered prayers for the victim’s recovery and support.

Surge in Attacks

The assault comes amid a spate of violent incidents targeting Hindus across Bangladesh. Tensions have reportedly escalated following protests linked to the death of Sharif Usman Hadi, an organiser of the July uprising in Singapore.

On January 6, 2026, a 25-year-old Hindu man, Mithun Sarkar, died after jumping into a canal while fleeing a mob that had accused him of theft, according to ANI.

A day earlier, on January 5, 2026, Hindu businessman and acting newspaper editor Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead in the Jessore district, while Sharat Mani Chakraborty, a 40-year-old grocery store owner, was also killed.

The latest attack on the Hindu widow has further intensified concerns over minority safety and accountability in Bangladesh.

Violence in Bangladesh has been driven by a combination of political instability, weak law enforcement, and social tensions.

Periodic power struggles, protests, and factional rivalries often lead to breakdowns in public order. In such situations, minority communities become vulnerable, as misinformation, mob mentality, and impunity enable targeted attacks.

Economic stress, unemployment, and lack of accountability further worsen the situation, allowing criminal elements to exploit unrest. Delayed justice and inconsistent policing discourage deterrence, while political polarization deepens divisions.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
