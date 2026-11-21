Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shikhar Dhawan reveals no contact with son for four years.

Sends messages from blocked number, hopes for reunion.

Despite new marriage, Dhawan maintains hope for son's reunion.

Expresses unconditional love, uses positive thoughts for connection.

For Shikhar Dhawan, moving forward in life has not meant giving up on one relationship he continues to hope to rebuild. The former India opener has spoken about his prolonged separation from son Zorawar, revealing that the two have not spoken to each other for four years.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Dhawan discussed how he continues to think about his son despite the absence of direct communication. He also spoke about using positive thoughts and manifestation as a way of holding on to the hope that they will eventually reconnect.

"I haven’t spoken to Zorawar for four years now. I am not in touch with him, but I keep sending messages from a blocked number," Dhawan said.

The former cricketer added that he continues to send positive energy towards the possibility of having his son back in his life. He also reflected on fatherhood, saying that the experience had helped him understand the meaning of unconditional love.

Shikhar Dhawan's Attempts To Reconnect With Son

Dhawan's comments offer a glimpse into a personal situation that has remained difficult for him since his separation from Ayesha Mukherjee. Although he is no longer in regular contact with Zorawar, the former India batter indicated that he has not stopped hoping for a change in their relationship.

During the conversation, Dhawan also spoke about his own understanding of being a father. He maintained that his love for his son remains unchanged despite the years without communication.

His remarks come after a prolonged period of personal difficulties following the breakdown of his marriage. Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012, and the couple welcomed Zorawar in December 2013.

Their relationship eventually ended, with the couple separating in 2021 before their divorce was finalised in 2023. Dhawan had also raised concerns about his ability to maintain contact with his son during the legal proceedings.

Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine, Hopes For Reunion With Son Remain

Dhawan has since begun a new chapter in his personal life. He married Irish professional Sophie Shine in February 2026, several years after his separation from Ayesha.

However, his latest comments make clear that the distance from Zorawar remains an important part of his life. While Dhawan has moved forward personally, he continues to hope that he and his son will be able to rebuild their relationship.

For now, the former India opener says he is holding on to that possibility through positive thoughts and continued efforts to reach out. His interview has once again brought attention to the personal challenges he has spoken about since his divorce.