Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine on Saturday night, February 21, 2026. The wedding took place in the Delhi-NCR region.
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Sophie, Writes 'Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan'
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine, who had been in a relationship since early 2025, exchanged vows in a private and elegant ceremony held in Delhi-NCR region on Saturday.
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Photos With Wife Sophie: Former Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Saturday night, February 21, 2026, to share the first official photographs of his wedding to Sophie Shine. The couple, who had been dating since early 2025, tied the knot in an intimate and elegant ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region, marking a joyful new chapter for the veteran cricketer.
Dhawan, known for his infectious smile and "Gabbar" persona, kept the caption simple yet powerful: "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan." The post featured a series of heartwarming images that captured the essence of their union.
See Pics
Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/paUVWSmwGf— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 22, 2026
One of the most touched-upon photos showed Shikhar traditionally applying sindoor (vermilion) to Sophie’s forehead, a ritual symbolizing their official union as husband and wife.
Another snapshot captured the couple in a moment of pure exuberance, performing a high-energy Bhangra dance on the stage, much to the delight of their guests.
Both the bride and groom wore custom ensembles by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Departing from traditional reds, Sophie stunned in an ivory silk lehenga embellished with soft coral and sage green floral motifs. Shikhar complemented her in a matching floral-patterned cream sherwani, accessorized with a regal emerald mala.
Wishes from Fraternity
The announcement triggered a wave of celebratory messages from both the cricketing and Bollywood worlds.
Virat Kohli commented, "Mubarkaan jatt ji," while Ravindra Jadeja and Ranveer Singh also showered the couple with blessings.
Close friend and teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who had earlier leaked a few glimpses from the venue, posted his own tribute with the caption, "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" (It’s my friend’s wedding).
This marriage follows a challenging few years for Dhawan, who divorced his first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, in 2023. Sophie, an Irish corporate professional and the COO of Da One Sports, has been credited by fans and friends alike for being a steady source of support for the 40-year-old cricketer.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Shikhar Dhawan get married?
Who is Shikhar Dhawan's wife?
Shikhar Dhawan's wife is Sophie Shine, an Irish corporate professional and the COO of Da One Sports. They had been dating since early 2025.
What did Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine wear at their wedding?
Both wore custom ensembles by Manish Malhotra. Sophie wore an ivory silk lehenga with floral motifs, and Shikhar wore a cream sherwani with a floral pattern and an emerald mala.
Who congratulated Shikhar Dhawan on his wedding?
Many from the cricketing and Bollywood worlds sent their wishes, including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ranveer Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.