Shikhar Dhawan Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Sophie, Writes 'Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan'

Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Photos With Wife Sophie: Former Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Saturday night, February 21, 2026, to share the first official photographs of his wedding to Sophie Shine. The couple, who had been dating since early 2025, tied the knot in an intimate and elegant ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region, marking a joyful new chapter for the veteran cricketer.

Dhawan, known for his infectious smile and "Gabbar" persona, kept the caption simple yet powerful: "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan." The post featured a series of heartwarming images that captured the essence of their union.

See Pics

One of the most touched-upon photos showed Shikhar traditionally applying sindoor (vermilion) to Sophie’s forehead, a ritual symbolizing their official union as husband and wife.

Another snapshot captured the couple in a moment of pure exuberance, performing a high-energy Bhangra dance on the stage, much to the delight of their guests.

Both the bride and groom wore custom ensembles by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Departing from traditional reds, Sophie stunned in an ivory silk lehenga embellished with soft coral and sage green floral motifs. Shikhar complemented her in a matching floral-patterned cream sherwani, accessorized with a regal emerald mala.

Wishes from Fraternity

The announcement triggered a wave of celebratory messages from both the cricketing and Bollywood worlds.

Virat Kohli commented, "Mubarkaan jatt ji," while Ravindra Jadeja and Ranveer Singh also showered the couple with blessings.

Close friend and teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who had earlier leaked a few glimpses from the venue, posted his own tribute with the caption, "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" (It’s my friend’s wedding).

This marriage follows a challenging few years for Dhawan, who divorced his first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, in 2023. Sophie, an Irish corporate professional and the COO of Da One Sports, has been credited by fans and friends alike for being a steady source of support for the 40-year-old cricketer.