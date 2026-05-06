WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Marriage With Sophie Shine After Private Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine registered marriage in Gurugram.

Couple completed legal formalities at marriage registrar's office.

They previously had a private wedding in February 2026.

Shikhar Dhawan Sophie Shine Register Marriage: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan formally registered his marriage with partner Sophie Shine in Gurugram on Wednesday, weeks after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year. According to a report by PTI, an official stated that Dhawan arrived at the marriage registrar’s office in Vikas Sadar along with Sophie and a small group of family members and close associates. The couple completed the legal formalities and signed the necessary documents in the presence of authorities. Here's a video of the same:

Gurugram: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan registered his marriage with his wife Sophie Shine at the marriage registrar office.

The couple had earlier tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Delhi on February 21, 2026. pic.twitter.com/reNrML8PHb May 6, 2026

Marriage Registration Completed in Gurugram

An official from the registrar’s office confirmed the details of the visit to PTI.

“Shikhar Dhawan, along with his wife Sophie, reached the marriage registrar's office around 3 pm today. Around seven family members and friends were with them. The document formalities took about 35 minutes, and a marriage certificate was issued to them,”

Dhawan kept his appearance casual in a dark blue T-shirt, while Sophie opted for a light sky blue top, as can be seen in the clip above.

From Private Wedding To Public Confirmation

Dhawan and Sophie had already tied the knot on February 21, 2026, in an intimate ceremony held in the Delhi-NCR region. The wedding was attended by close family members and a select group of friends, including Yuzvendra Chahal, who shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media.

Their relationship had been in the public eye for some time. The two reportedly met in Dubai and dated for over a year before confirming their relationship in 2025. Sophie, who is originally from Ireland, currently heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Relationship Timeline & Background

Speculation about their relationship first emerged in 2024 when the couple was spotted together at multiple events. By May 2025, they had gone public with their romance, putting an end to months of rumours.

Dhawan, who turned 40 this year, got engaged to Sophie on January 12 before their wedding in February. With the legal formalities now completed, the couple have officially marked the next chapter of their journey together.