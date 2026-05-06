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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Marriage With Sophie Shine After Private Wedding

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Marriage With Sophie Shine After Private Wedding

Shikhar Dhawan registered his marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram today, May 6, 2026, a couple of months after their private wedding ceremony.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 May 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine registered marriage in Gurugram.
  • Couple completed legal formalities at marriage registrar's office.
  • They previously had a private wedding in February 2026.

Shikhar Dhawan Sophie Shine Register Marriage: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan formally registered his marriage with partner Sophie Shine in Gurugram on Wednesday, weeks after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year. According to a report by PTI, an official stated that Dhawan arrived at the marriage registrar’s office in Vikas Sadar along with Sophie and a small group of family members and close associates. The couple completed the legal formalities and signed the necessary documents in the presence of authorities. Here's a video of the same:

Marriage Registration Completed in Gurugram

An official from the registrar’s office confirmed the details of the visit to PTI.

“Shikhar Dhawan, along with his wife Sophie, reached the marriage registrar's office around 3 pm today. Around seven family members and friends were with them. The document formalities took about 35 minutes, and a marriage certificate was issued to them,” 

Dhawan kept his appearance casual in a dark blue T-shirt, while Sophie opted for a light sky blue top, as can be seen in the clip above.

From Private Wedding To Public Confirmation

Dhawan and Sophie had already tied the knot on February 21, 2026, in an intimate ceremony held in the Delhi-NCR region. The wedding was attended by close family members and a select group of friends, including Yuzvendra Chahal, who shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media.

Their relationship had been in the public eye for some time. The two reportedly met in Dubai and dated for over a year before confirming their relationship in 2025. Sophie, who is originally from Ireland, currently heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Relationship Timeline & Background

Speculation about their relationship first emerged in 2024 when the couple was spotted together at multiple events. By May 2025, they had gone public with their romance, putting an end to months of rumours.

Dhawan, who turned 40 this year, got engaged to Sophie on January 12 before their wedding in February. With the legal formalities now completed, the couple have officially marked the next chapter of their journey together.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine formally register their marriage?

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine formally registered their marriage in Gurugram at the Vikas Sadar marriage registrar's office.

When was the private wedding ceremony of Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine?

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year, specifically on February 21, 2026.

Who attended the marriage registration of Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine?

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine were accompanied by a small group of family members and close associates during their marriage registration.

What is Sophie Shine's role in the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation?

Sophie Shine heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Sophie Shine Shikhar Dhawan Wedding
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