Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral

Shikhar Dhawan wedding pictures: Former Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has officially embarked on a new chapter of his life. At the age of 40, the cricketing icon tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Sophie Shine, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, February 21, 2026. The private wedding, held in Delhi-NCR region, was attended by close family members and a few fellow cricketers, including star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who shared the first glimpses of the festivities online.

This marriage marks a joyful fresh start for Dhawan following his 2023 divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee. Fans across the globe have flooded social media with "Gabbar" memes and heartfelt wishes, celebrating the cricketer finding love once again.

See Pics

BEAUTIFUL PICTURES OF SHIKHAR DHAWAN & SOPHIE SHINE AT SANGEET NIGHT CEREMONY. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Uy9pS9bQsZ — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) February 19, 2026

Many congratulations to Shikhar Dhawan on getting married. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEN6r076tv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 21, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Relationship Timeline

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie reportedly began their journey roughly two years ago, following his high-profile divorce.

In 2024, rumors of their relationship first surfaced after they were spotted together at various events. In May 2025, the couple went public with their romance.

On January 12, 2026, they announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing their excitement for a shared future.

On February 21, 2026, the duo exchanged vows in a traditional yet contemporary ceremony.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine, an Irish national, brings a blend of corporate expertise and social media influence to the union.

Professional Background: She is a highly accomplished corporate professional, currently serving as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi.

Education: Sophie is an alumna of the Limerick Institute of Technology and Castleroy College in Ireland, where she specialized in Marketing and Management.

Philanthropy: Beyond her corporate role, she has taken an active interest in Dhawan’s off-field ventures, serving as the COO of Da One Sports and heading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Elegance Over Excess: The Wedding Style

Departing from the traditional heavy red bridal wear, Sophie opted for a sophisticated ivory silk lehenga featuring delicate coral and sage green floral embroidery. Shikhar complemented her in a cream-colored floral sherwani, accessorized with a striking emerald mala.