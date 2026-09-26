Shikhar Dhawan Loves Rohit Sharma More Than His Wife? Hilarious Video Grabs Attention

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan formed one of Indian cricket’s most popular opening pairs, both on and off the field. The two former India openers shared several memorable partnerships and developed a close friendship during their years together in the national team.

Their camaraderie once became the subject of a hilarious moment involving Dhawan’s wife, Sophie Shine. In a video shared on social media, Sophie playfully questioned Dhawan about whom he loved more - her or Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan Chooses Rohit In Viral Video

In the clip, Sophie asks Shikhar Dhawan, “Do you love me?” Dhawan immediately responds that he does. She then takes his phone and points to the wallpaper, which features Dhawan and Rohit together in India jerseys.

Sophie follows up by asking, “More than him?” referring to Rohit.

Shikhar Dhawan responds with a smile, saying, “Of course, everyone knows that.” The lighthearted exchange highlights the strong bond the two cricketers have shared over the years.

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Shikhar Dhawan has the wallpaper of Rohit Sharma on his phone 🥹❤️



- Brothers forever. pic.twitter.com/Zuqj80yGET — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2026

Rohit Still Playing, Dhawan Retired

Rohit Sharma continues to represent India in international cricket, although he is currently playing only ODIs after retiring from Tests and T20Is. He returns to international action in the India vs West Indies 1st ODI on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram. The series also marks return of former India captain Virat Kohli to the national team.

Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, has retired from international cricket. During his India career, he featured in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

The left-handed opener scored 2,315 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 40.61, including seven centuries and five half-centuries. In 167 ODIs, he accumulated 6,793 runs, with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan also represented India in 68 T20Is, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36.