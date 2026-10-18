Shikhar Dhawan Shares Heartfelt Message After Kolkata Stampede Claims 19 Lives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Durga Puja stampede killed 19 and injured 25.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan offered condolences on X for tragedy.

West Bengal announced ₹25 lakh, job for deceased families.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has joined those mourning the victims of the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, which claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured. Dhawan took to X to express his condolences to the families who lost loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured in the tragedy.

Shikhar Dhawan's Message After Kolkata Stampede

Sharing his reaction to the tragedy, Dhawan acknowledged the loss of lives and offered support to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for those receiving treatment after the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Kolkata stampede. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the recovery of everyone injured," Dhawan wrote on X.

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Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Kolkata stampede. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the recovery of everyone injured. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 18, 2026

The former India opener's message came after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, where a large gathering of devotees was caught amid heavy rainfall on Saturday evening.

West Bengal Government Announces Compensation For Victims

The incident led to panic and a sudden surge in the crowd, leaving several people dead or injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment as the scale of the tragedy emerged.

In response, the West Bengal government announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh for the family of each deceased victim, along with a government job for one eligible family member. The government also announced ₹5 lakh for each injured person and said their medical expenses would be covered.

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Dhawan's tribute adds to the messages of condolence following the tragedy. As affected families grieve their losses, attention remains on the injured and the support being extended to those impacted by the stampede.