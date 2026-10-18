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English NewsSportsCricketShikhar Dhawan Shares Heartfelt Message After Kolkata Stampede Claims 19 Lives

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Heartfelt Message After Kolkata Stampede Claims 19 Lives

Shikhar Dhawan expressed condolences after the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede killed 19 people and injured 25. West Bengal announced compensation for victims.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Durga Puja stampede killed 19 and injured 25.
  • Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan offered condolences on X for tragedy.
  • West Bengal announced ₹25 lakh, job for deceased families.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has joined those mourning the victims of the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, which claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured. Dhawan took to X to express his condolences to the families who lost loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured in the tragedy.

Shikhar Dhawan's Message After Kolkata Stampede

Sharing his reaction to the tragedy, Dhawan acknowledged the loss of lives and offered support to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for those receiving treatment after the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Kolkata stampede. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the recovery of everyone injured," Dhawan wrote on X.

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The former India opener's message came after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, where a large gathering of devotees was caught amid heavy rainfall on Saturday evening.

West Bengal Government Announces Compensation For Victims

The incident led to panic and a sudden surge in the crowd, leaving several people dead or injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment as the scale of the tragedy emerged.

In response, the West Bengal government announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh for the family of each deceased victim, along with a government job for one eligible family member. The government also announced ₹5 lakh for each injured person and said their medical expenses would be covered.

ALSO READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wore Jersey No 78 Instead Of No 15 On India Comeback; Here's Why

Dhawan's tribute adds to the messages of condolence following the tragedy. As affected families grieve their losses, attention remains on the injured and the support being extended to those impacted by the stampede.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shikhar Dhawan's reaction to the Kolkata stampede?

Shikhar Dhawan expressed deep sadness on X, offering condolences to bereaved families and praying for the recovery of those injured in the Kolkata stampede.

Where did the Kolkata stampede occur and what caused it?

The stampede happened at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata. It was caused by a large gathering amid heavy rainfall.

How many people were affected by the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede?

The stampede claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

What compensation did the West Bengal government announce for the stampede victims?

The West Bengal government announced ₹25 lakh and a government job for each deceased victim's family, plus ₹5 lakh and covered medical expenses for each injured person.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Durga Puja WEst Bengal Kolkata Stampede
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