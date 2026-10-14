Shikhar Dhawan Furious, Threatens Legal Action Against T20 League

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has threatened legal action against the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup, alleging that his name was included in the tournament's participant list without his knowledge or consent. The former cricketer has also urged fans and media outlets to disregard unauthorised reports suggesting that he would feature in the competition.

Shikhar Dhawan addressed the issue through a social media post, making it clear that he had not agreed to participate in the tournament.

“I have noticed that my name is being listed as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. The organisers have used my name without my permission or knowledge, and my team will take legal action against this. I urge the media and fans not to believe any unauthorised news. Thank you for your love and support,” Dhawan wrote.

I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support. 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 13, 2026

What Is World T20 Continent Cup Controversy?

The World T20 Continent Cup is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in December. The tournament is expected to feature teams representing different continents, including Asia Warriors, Africa Lions, Europe Champions and North America Eagles. Several retired cricketers are reportedly set to participate in the competition.

Speculation recently emerged that Dhawan would represent Asia Warriors in the tournament. Reports also suggested that Pakistan cricketers Iftikhar Ahmed and Sohail Tanvir could join the same side.

However, Dhawan has now rejected the claims about his participation, alleging that the organisers used his name without authorisation. He has indicated that his team intends to pursue legal action over the matter.