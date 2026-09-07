Sher-e-Punjab T20 Thriller! Arshdeep Singh Concedes 51! Shubman Gill's Team Wins By 1 Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill's explosive 40 runs powered Fazilka Falcons' innings.

Kartik Chadha then took four wickets, restricting Ludhiana's chase.

Fazilka Falcons edged Ludhiana Lions by one run at end.

Fazilka Falcons held their nerve in a dramatic Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 encounter, edging Ludhiana Lions by just one run in a contest that went down to the final delivery. Shubman Gill provided the fireworks at the top of the order, smashing 40 from only 21 balls before his innings was cut short. On the other side, Ludhiana skipper Arshdeep Singh endured a difficult evening with the ball, conceding heavily as his side struggled to keep Fazilka under control.

Gill Lights Up The Powerplay Before Chadha Strikes

Ludhiana won the toss and chose to field, but Shubman Gill immediately made the decision look questionable as he attacked the bowling from the start.

The Fazilka opener raced to 40 off 21 deliveries, striking seven fours and one six in an aggressive knock.

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His innings came to an end when leg-spinner Kartik Chadha dismissed him, but the damage had already been done.

Chadha went on to produce the outstanding bowling performance of the match. He finished with four wickets for only nine runs from his four overs, putting the brakes on the Falcons after Gill’s explosive start.

His spell caused Fazilka’s innings to lose momentum, with the side eventually reduced to 112/7 during the middle phase before setting Ludhiana a challenging target of 171.

Arshdeep Struggles As Ludhiana Fall One Run Short

Arshdeep could not make the desired impact with the ball. The Ludhiana captain went wicketless, conceding 51 runs from his four overs and also delivering a no-ball.

While the Falcons’ bowlers applied pressure during the chase, Madhav Singh Pathania kept Ludhiana’s hopes alive with a composed unbeaten 37.

The Lions entered the final over requiring 19 runs for victory, setting up a tense finish.

A sequence of boundaries brought the equation down dramatically and left Ludhiana needing six from the final ball.

Pathania had one last chance to complete an extraordinary chase, but he could manage only four.

That left Ludhiana four runs short of the required equation and handed Fazilka a thrilling one-run victory.

The result was ultimately decided by the smallest of margins, with Fazilka surviving a late scare after appearing to have control of the chase.

Gill’s attacking contribution gave the Falcons an early boost, while Chadha’s remarkable spell proved crucial in preventing Fazilka from losing complete control of the game.

For Ludhiana, Pathania’s unbeaten effort nearly produced a stunning turnaround, but the final delivery ensured the Lions were left agonisingly short.