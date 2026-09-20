WATCH: India Star Almost In Tears As She Celebrates Blistering Comeback Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Verma's unbeaten 100 propelled India to Asian Games final.

This first T20I century marked her significant personal comeback.

India secured a 114-run victory against Bangladesh.

Shafali Verma produced one of the most memorable innings of her comeback as India sealed a place in the Asian Games final with a commanding 114-run victory over Bangladesh. The explosive opener smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 49 balls, powering India to 195 before the bowlers completed a dominant win.

The century was Shafali's first in T20 internationals and came at a significant stage of her return to the Indian team. After falling out of favour last year, the batter had to fight her way back into the international setup. Her latest performance showed exactly why she remains one of India's most destructive batting options.

Shafali Verma's Emotional Celebration

Shafali's innings was filled with the aggressive strokeplay that has defined her career, but her reaction after reaching three figures told an even bigger story.

Having completed her century, the 22-year-old removed her helmet and raised her bat as the emotions visibly took over. Rather than simply celebrating another big score, Shafali appeared to take a moment to absorb what the milestone meant after the setbacks she had faced.

WATCH: Shefali Verma Gets Emotional After Asian Games 2026 Century

Shafali Verma turns on the power and brings up a magnificent hundred! 🥵



Watch India vs Bangladesh semi-final match at the Asian Games 2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/CuEynV9TNy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2026

Her journey back to the international side has added considerable weight to the achievement. Shafali was left out of India's plans for a period last year before returning to the reckoning during the Women's World Cup. Since then, she has been working to establish herself once again at the highest level.

The century against Bangladesh could prove another significant step in that process.

Shafali Verma Powers India To Huge Win

Shafali wasted little time asserting herself at the top of the order. Her unbeaten 100 came from only 49 deliveries and included nine sixes and three fours, allowing India to post a formidable 195.

Her ability to attack from the outset put Bangladesh under sustained pressure and gave India's middle order the platform to finish strongly. The total eventually proved far beyond Bangladesh's reach as India completed a 114-run victory.

The result also secured India's place in the Asian Games gold-medal match.

For Shafali, however, the night was about more than simply helping India reach the final. The century marked a personal milestone and offered another reminder of the impact she can have when given the opportunity.

The emotional celebration after reaching three figures captured the significance of the moment. After a difficult period away from the spotlight, Shafali Verma had returned with an innings that was both ruthless and deeply personal.