Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShashi Tharoor Furious Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Omission From Team India

Shashi Tharoor Furious Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Omission From Team India

Vaibhav once again stole the spotlight in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 while representing Bihar in their opening match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 03:05 PM (IST)

In 2025, neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli tops the list of the most searched cricketers on Google. That honor belongs to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose extraordinary batting performances have captured attention worldwide.

From fans to former cricketers, the cricketing world is asking one question: when will Vaibhav, who has already impressed at domestic and junior international levels, earn a call-up to Team India?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Stunning Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vaibhav once again stole the spotlight in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 while representing Bihar in their opening match.

Facing Arunachal Pradesh, the teenage prodigy produced a breathtaking innings, smashing 190 runs off just 84 balls. His knock included 16 fours and 15 sixes, underlining his fearless approach and immense talent.

Following this remarkable performance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor publicly voiced his admiration for the young batter. Taking to social media, Tharoor questioned the BCCI on when Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be given an opportunity to represent India at the highest level.

“Only Sachin Did This at 14,” Says Shashi Tharoor

Reacting to Vaibhav’s sensational innings, Shashi Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter), drawing comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar.

In his post, Tharoor wrote that the last time a 14-year-old displayed such extraordinary cricketing talent was Sachin Tendulkar, and the world knows how that story unfolded. He urged the selectors to consider Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Team India.

Tharoor also tagged BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, and Sachin Tendulkar in his post.

Interestingly, while Tendulkar made his international debut at 16 years and 205 days, he too scored his maiden century for Mumbai at the age of 14 - one of the key reasons Vaibhav is now being compared to the cricketing legend.

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Shashi Tharoor Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget