Shashi Tharoor Furious Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Omission From Team India

In 2025, neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli tops the list of the most searched cricketers on Google. That honor belongs to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose extraordinary batting performances have captured attention worldwide.

From fans to former cricketers, the cricketing world is asking one question: when will Vaibhav, who has already impressed at domestic and junior international levels, earn a call-up to Team India?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Stunning Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vaibhav once again stole the spotlight in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 while representing Bihar in their opening match.

Facing Arunachal Pradesh, the teenage prodigy produced a breathtaking innings, smashing 190 runs off just 84 balls. His knock included 16 fours and 15 sixes, underlining his fearless approach and immense talent.

Following this remarkable performance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor publicly voiced his admiration for the young batter. Taking to social media, Tharoor questioned the BCCI on when Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be given an opportunity to represent India at the highest level.

“Only Sachin Did This at 14,” Says Shashi Tharoor

Reacting to Vaibhav’s sensational innings, Shashi Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter), drawing comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar.

In his post, Tharoor wrote that the last time a 14-year-old displayed such extraordinary cricketing talent was Sachin Tendulkar, and the world knows how that story unfolded. He urged the selectors to consider Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Team India.

Tharoor also tagged BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, and Sachin Tendulkar in his post.

The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar — and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!@imAagarkar @GautamGambhir @bcci @sachin_rt https://t.co/BK9iKqBGV2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2025

Interestingly, while Tendulkar made his international debut at 16 years and 205 days, he too scored his maiden century for Mumbai at the age of 14 - one of the key reasons Vaibhav is now being compared to the cricketing legend.