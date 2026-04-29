Former Afghanistan Cricketer Battles For Life, In Critical Need For Blood In Delhi Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran is critically ill in Delhi.

He is battling a rare immune disorder, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

His family urgently appeals for A-positive blood donors in New Delhi.

Zadran represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is.

Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran, a foundational figure in his nation’s cricketing ascent, is fighting for his life in a New Delhi medical facility. His family has issued an urgent appeal for A-positive blood donors as the 30-year-old battles a rare and life-threatening immune disorder.

Zadran has been undergoing specialised treatment in India since January 18 for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). This condition causes the immune system to become dangerously overactive, attacking healthy organs. The former bowler was admitted to intensive care immediately upon his arrival in the capital.

Shapoor Is In Critical Need Of Blood

His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared an emotional appeal on Instagram, describing the national icon's condition as concerning. He requested anyone in the Delhi region with the required blood group to assist.

“My brother, national hero Shapoor Zadran, is currently in a concerning health condition,” Ghamai wrote. “With your prayers, we stand by our national hero. Due to a deficiency and urgent need, he is in critical need of blood”.

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The Fight Against HLH

The pacer first fell ill last October before being diagnosed with stage-four HLH. Following advice from doctors in Afghanistan, the family sought advanced care in India. “Our doctor in Afghanistan advised us to come to India. Everyone said the treatment here is very good,” Ghamai noted previously.

The disorder causes severe damage to the bone marrow, liver, and spleen. Despite the physical toll, his family insists he remains resilient. “He’s fighting very hard, just like he did in cricket. He never complains about pain or difficulty,” his brother added.

Legacy Of An Icon

Shapoor represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020. He is best remembered for hitting the winning runs against Scotland in the 2015 World Cup. It remains one of the most celebrated moments in the country's sporting history.

Senior figures including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have remained in close contact with the family. The focus now remains entirely on his recovery in Delhi, as supporters hope for a miracle. “If any friends are residing in New Delhi, India, and have blood group A positive (+A), please kindly do not hesitate to donate this to our national hero,” Ghamai concluded.