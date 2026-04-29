Shapoor Zadran is fighting for his life in a New Delhi hospital due to a rare and life-threatening immune disorder called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
Former Afghanistan Cricketer Battles For Life, In Critical Need For Blood In Delhi Hospital
Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran is battling stage-four HLH in New Delhi. His family seeks A-positive blood donors urgently. Read the full medical update.
- Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran is critically ill in Delhi.
- He is battling a rare immune disorder, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
- His family urgently appeals for A-positive blood donors in New Delhi.
- Zadran represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is.
Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran, a foundational figure in his nation’s cricketing ascent, is fighting for his life in a New Delhi medical facility. His family has issued an urgent appeal for A-positive blood donors as the 30-year-old battles a rare and life-threatening immune disorder.
Zadran has been undergoing specialised treatment in India since January 18 for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). This condition causes the immune system to become dangerously overactive, attacking healthy organs. The former bowler was admitted to intensive care immediately upon his arrival in the capital.
Shapoor Is In Critical Need Of Blood
His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared an emotional appeal on Instagram, describing the national icon's condition as concerning. He requested anyone in the Delhi region with the required blood group to assist.
“My brother, national hero Shapoor Zadran, is currently in a concerning health condition,” Ghamai wrote. “With your prayers, we stand by our national hero. Due to a deficiency and urgent need, he is in critical need of blood”.
WATCH POST
#GreaterNoida Need A+ #Blood donors.— BloodAid (@BloodAid) April 29, 2026
Patient name - Shapoor Zadran.
Call 9289869054#BloodAid via @ShayanAcharya cc @TajinderBagga @upma23 @ArvindGaur #BloodMatters
The Fight Against HLH
The pacer first fell ill last October before being diagnosed with stage-four HLH. Following advice from doctors in Afghanistan, the family sought advanced care in India. “Our doctor in Afghanistan advised us to come to India. Everyone said the treatment here is very good,” Ghamai noted previously.
The disorder causes severe damage to the bone marrow, liver, and spleen. Despite the physical toll, his family insists he remains resilient. “He’s fighting very hard, just like he did in cricket. He never complains about pain or difficulty,” his brother added.
Legacy Of An Icon
Shapoor represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020. He is best remembered for hitting the winning runs against Scotland in the 2015 World Cup. It remains one of the most celebrated moments in the country's sporting history.
Senior figures including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have remained in close contact with the family. The focus now remains entirely on his recovery in Delhi, as supporters hope for a miracle. “If any friends are residing in New Delhi, India, and have blood group A positive (+A), please kindly do not hesitate to donate this to our national hero,” Ghamai concluded.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Shapoor Zadran's current health condition?
What is HLH and how does it affect the body?
HLH is a condition where the immune system becomes dangerously overactive, attacking healthy organs. It can cause severe damage to the bone marrow, liver, and spleen.
What type of blood is needed for Shapoor Zadran?
Shapoor Zadran's family is urgently seeking A-positive blood donors to help him during his treatment.
When did Shapoor Zadran fall ill and travel to India for treatment?
He first fell ill in October and was diagnosed with stage-four HLH. He has been undergoing specialized treatment in India since January 18.