Shan Masood's Pakistan Test Career In Doubt After Major PCB Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shan Masood omitted from Pakistan Test squad for Sri Lanka.

Journalist reported Masood not in team's future plans.

Calf injury and alleged criticism complicate his selection.

PCB hasn't officially confirmed his future or retirement.

Shan Masood's place in Pakistan cricket has become increasingly uncertain after the left-handed batter was omitted from the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The 37-year-old's absence has raised fresh questions about his future in the longest format, particularly after he lost the Test captaincy earlier this year.

Pakistan have not announced Masood's retirement, nor has the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially declared that he is no longer being considered for selection. However, a report by Pakistan journalist Saleem Khaliq claims the batter has been informed that he does not feature in the team's future plans.

The report adds another dimension to what had initially appeared to be a selection decision. Masood has also been recovering from a calf injury, but the claims suggest that fitness may not be the only factor behind his absence.

Shan Masood Missing As Babar Azam Returns To Lead Pakistan

Pakistan have named a 14-member squad for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, with Babar Azam returning to captain the side. Masood does not feature in the announced group, which includes a mix of established players and younger options.

His omission comes after a difficult period in the leadership role. Masood captained Pakistan for much of the previous three years before being replaced by Babar earlier this year following the team's struggles in Test cricket.

His performances during that period were mixed, although he did produce important contributions. He scored a century against the West Indies and made 95 in his final Test appearance against England.

The latest squad announcement, however, leaves his immediate international future uncertain. With Babar back in charge and Pakistan looking at other options, Masood faces a significant challenge to return to the Test setup.

Report Claims Shan Masood Has Fallen Out Of Favour

According to Saleem Khaliq, Masood has lost the support of influential figures within Pakistan cricket despite being among the country's leading run-scorers over the past two years.

The journalist's report claims head coach Mike Hesson wants to create opportunities for younger players. It also suggests that Masood's criticism of certain officials during a meeting with board authorities may have affected his standing.

Khaliq further reported that the batter had been told he was not part of Pakistan's plans going forward. The PCB has not publicly confirmed these claims, so they should be treated as reported developments rather than an official decision on his career.

Injury Adds To Uncertainty Around Masood's Selection

Masood had sustained a calf injury while playing in the President's Trophy. He subsequently returned to domestic cricket for Sui Northern, scoring 85 in one innings before retiring hurt on 22 in another.

His recent fitness concerns created uncertainty over his availability for the Sri Lanka series. However, the report surrounding his omission suggests that selection considerations could extend beyond his physical condition.

Until the PCB clarifies its position, it remains unclear whether Masood's absence is temporary or part of a longer-term change in direction.

Shan Masood's Test Record: 2,926 Runs In 50 Matches

Masood has played 50 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 2,926 runs in 96 innings at an average of 30.80. His record includes seven centuries and 15 half-centuries, with a highest score of 156.

As captain, he scored 1,056 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 34.06, registering two hundreds and seven fifties. In the 34 Tests in which he did not lead the side, he accumulated 1,870 runs at 29.21, with five centuries and eight half-centuries.

His first-class record stands at 13,866 runs from 208 matches at an average of 40.54, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties.

For now, Masood's omission from the Sri Lanka series is confirmed, but the suggestion that his Test career is over remains unverified. Unless the PCB or the batter makes an official announcement, retirement cannot be treated as a settled outcome.