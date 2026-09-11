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English NewsSportsCricket'Shameful' Batting Display From Pakistan Openers, Shocking Stats Go Viral

'Shameful' Batting Display From Pakistan Openers, Shocking Stats Go Viral

The numbers underline just how badly Pakistan have struggled to get their innings off to a stable start.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Pakistan's struggles in the ongoing Test series against England have continued, with the visitors now facing another difficult situation in the third match. After losing the first two Tests, Pakistan were expected to put up a stronger fight at Edgbaston, but their batting woes have persisted.

One particularly worrying statistic has emerged from the series. Pakistan’s opening batters have failed to register a partnership of even 10 runs across all six innings of the three Tests.

Pakistan Openers Fail To Provide A Start

A strong opening partnership is often the foundation of a successful Test innings. However, Pakistan have struggled badly in this department against England.

In the first Test at Leeds, Azan Awais and Imam-ul-Haq opened the innings together but failed to add a single run in either innings, recording partnerships of 0 and 0.

Pakistan changed their opening combination for the second Test, with Shan Masood joining Azan Awais. The pair managed only five runs in the first innings and seven in the second.

The opening combination was changed once again for the third Test, with Saim Ayub partnering Azan Awais. Their two partnerships produced eight runs and zero runs respectively.

As a result, Pakistan's opening partnerships across the six innings stand at:

First Test: 0 and 0 runs

Second Test: 5 and 7 runs

Third Test: 8 and 0 runs

The numbers underline just how badly Pakistan have struggled to get their innings off to a stable start.

Pakistan Face Massive Deficit At Edgbaston

Pakistan were dismissed for just 133 in their first innings of the third Test. Saud Shakeel was the only batter to offer significant resistance, scoring 43 runs. England responded emphatically, piling up 453 in their first innings to establish a commanding 320-run advantage.

Pakistan ended the second day's play on 52/2 in their second innings and still required 268 runs just to make England bat again. With England firmly in control, Pakistan face a daunting task to avoid another defeat and a clean sweep in the three-match series.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket PAK Vs ENG Pakistan Vs England Pakistan
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