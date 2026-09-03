WATCH: ‘Shame On You’ Chants Fired At Mohsin Naqvi As Pakistan Arrive To Meet King Charles III

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi faced 'shame on you' chants.

Mohsin Naqvi attending King Charles III meeting.

Incident occurred amid Pakistan cricket team's difficult England tour.

Mohsin Naqvi Faces Backlash: A viral video from London has drawn attention after protesters were heard chanting “Shame on you” as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi arrived for a meeting with King Charles III along with members of the Pakistan cricket team. The footage captures Naqvi walking with the Pakistan contingent as they made their way towards the royal engagement. As the group approached, chants could be heard from outside the venue of the high-profile meeting.

محسن نقوی کے خلاف نعرہ بازی, Shame Shame



بابر اعظم اور باقی کھلاڑی بھی ساتھ موجود ہے, وہ بھی حیران ہوگئے, نعرہ بازی کس کے خلاف ہورہی ہے!

جبکہ اصل میں لے, دلیر کشمیری محسن نقوی کا پیچھا کر رہے ہیں!! pic.twitter.com/5kbiRwuLoG September 2, 2026

The precise reason behind the slogans cannot be confirmed from the footage alone though.

The video does not independently establish what prompted the protesters to target Naqvi or whether the chants were linked directly to a particular issue involving Pakistan cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi Faces Chants During High-Profile Visit

Mohsin Naqvi has been the subject of criticism on several fronts during his tenure as PCB chairman, while recent developments surrounding Pakistan's ongoing England tour have also placed him under increased scrutiny.

The viral footage has therefore attracted considerable attention, particularly because it emerged during a major public appearance involving the Pakistan cricket team and the British royal family.

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Despite the chants outside the venue, Naqvi and the players continued with their scheduled engagement with King Charles III.

The meeting was part of the team's activities in England as the visitors prepare for the final match of their Test series.

Pakistan Trail England 2-0 Ahead Of Final Test

Pakistan's visit to the UK has been overshadowed by a difficult Test campaign so far. They have already fallen 2-0 behind in the series after suffering two heavy defeats against England.

The first two matches exposed significant problems for Pakistan, with their batting failing to produce enough runs and England taking control of both contests.

The final Test now represents Pakistan's last opportunity to avoid a series whitewash.