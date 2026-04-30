Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls It A 'Blunder'

Shakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls It A 'Blunder'

Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan has called his nation's T20 World Cup boycott a “blunder” after ICC dispute saw team replaced by Scotland.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup, refusing to play in India
  • BCB requested matches shift, ICC denied, Bangladesh replaced.
  • Shakib Al Hasan called the boycott a 'blunder' for cricket.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Boycott: Bangladesh did not participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which was held a couple of months ago. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to travelling to India (the host nation), following a dispute involving star pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad. They pushed for their T20 World Cup fixtures to be entirely shifted to Sri Lanka (the co-hosts). However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not accept the request, leading to a deadlock. Eventually, Bangladesh was replaced, and Scotland was brought in as a replacement.

Shakib Calls T20 WC Boycott A ‘Blunder’

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has now publicly criticised the move, describing the withdrawal as a major misstep. Speaking to RevSportz, Shakib did not hold back in his assessment of the situation.

"I think it was a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we, as a country, love to see our players in the World Cup. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not taking part in the World Cup is such a big miss. It was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision to not participate,"

His remarks underline the emotional and sporting significance of the T20 World Cup for Bangladesh and its fans.

What's Next For Bangladesh?

Missing out on a global tournament not only impacts the team’s competitive exposure but also affects the morale of players and supporters alike.

For a nation deeply passionate about cricket, the absence from such a marquee event represents more than just a scheduling issue, it is a lost opportunity on the biggest stage.

However, Shakib Al Hasan is optimistic about the team's future:

"I think the team is playing really well at this moment. They just beat New Zealand. They won the first T20 against New Zealand. So they are good teams. Previously, it used to be individuals. Now it's more about the team. And I think that's the better way to go forward," 

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bangladesh not participate in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Bangladesh boycotted the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a dispute with the host nation, India, over star pacer Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release. BCB wanted matches shifted to Sri Lanka, but the ICC did not agree.

Who replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Scotland was brought in as a replacement for Bangladesh after the latter declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.

What is Shakib Al Hasan's opinion on the T20 World Cup boycott?

Former captain Shakib Al Hasan called the withdrawal a 'blunder' and a 'big loss' for Bangladesh cricket, emphasizing the nation's love for the sport and its desire to see players in World Cups.

What is the current state of Bangladesh's cricket team according to Shakib Al Hasan?

Shakib Al Hasan is optimistic about the team's future, noting they are playing well and recently beat New Zealand. He highlighted a shift towards a stronger team dynamic rather than individual performance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan T20 World Cup ICC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls It A 'Blunder'
Shakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls It A 'Blunder'
Cricket
How Mumbai Indians Can Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs
How Mumbai Indians Can Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs
Cricket
Rishabh Pant's India Spot In Trouble? CSK Star Surges Ahead In Selection Race: Report
Rishabh Pant's India Spot In Trouble? CSK Star Surges Ahead In Selection Race: Report
Cricket
IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut
IPL 2026: Five Youngest Players To Make Their IPL Debut
Advertisement

Videos

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget