Bangladesh boycotted the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a dispute with the host nation, India, over star pacer Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release. BCB wanted matches shifted to Sri Lanka, but the ICC did not agree.
Shakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls It A 'Blunder'
Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan has called his nation's T20 World Cup boycott a “blunder” after ICC dispute saw team replaced by Scotland.
- Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup, refusing to play in India
- BCB requested matches shift, ICC denied, Bangladesh replaced.
- Shakib Al Hasan called the boycott a 'blunder' for cricket.
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Boycott: Bangladesh did not participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which was held a couple of months ago. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to travelling to India (the host nation), following a dispute involving star pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad. They pushed for their T20 World Cup fixtures to be entirely shifted to Sri Lanka (the co-hosts). However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not accept the request, leading to a deadlock. Eventually, Bangladesh was replaced, and Scotland was brought in as a replacement.
Shakib Calls T20 WC Boycott A ‘Blunder’
Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has now publicly criticised the move, describing the withdrawal as a major misstep. Speaking to RevSportz, Shakib did not hold back in his assessment of the situation.
"I think it was a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we, as a country, love to see our players in the World Cup. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not taking part in the World Cup is such a big miss. It was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision to not participate,"
His remarks underline the emotional and sporting significance of the T20 World Cup for Bangladesh and its fans.
What's Next For Bangladesh?
Missing out on a global tournament not only impacts the team’s competitive exposure but also affects the morale of players and supporters alike.
For a nation deeply passionate about cricket, the absence from such a marquee event represents more than just a scheduling issue, it is a lost opportunity on the biggest stage.
However, Shakib Al Hasan is optimistic about the team's future:
"I think the team is playing really well at this moment. They just beat New Zealand. They won the first T20 against New Zealand. So they are good teams. Previously, it used to be individuals. Now it's more about the team. And I think that's the better way to go forward,"
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Bangladesh not participate in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Who replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Scotland was brought in as a replacement for Bangladesh after the latter declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.
What is Shakib Al Hasan's opinion on the T20 World Cup boycott?
Former captain Shakib Al Hasan called the withdrawal a 'blunder' and a 'big loss' for Bangladesh cricket, emphasizing the nation's love for the sport and its desire to see players in World Cups.
What is the current state of Bangladesh's cricket team according to Shakib Al Hasan?
Shakib Al Hasan is optimistic about the team's future, noting they are playing well and recently beat New Zealand. He highlighted a shift towards a stronger team dynamic rather than individual performance.