Shakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls It A 'Blunder'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup, refusing to play in India

BCB requested matches shift, ICC denied, Bangladesh replaced.

Shakib Al Hasan called the boycott a 'blunder' for cricket.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Boycott: Bangladesh did not participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which was held a couple of months ago. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to travelling to India (the host nation), following a dispute involving star pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad. They pushed for their T20 World Cup fixtures to be entirely shifted to Sri Lanka (the co-hosts). However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not accept the request, leading to a deadlock. Eventually, Bangladesh was replaced, and Scotland was brought in as a replacement.

Shakib Calls T20 WC Boycott A ‘Blunder’

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has now publicly criticised the move, describing the withdrawal as a major misstep. Speaking to RevSportz, Shakib did not hold back in his assessment of the situation.

"I think it was a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we, as a country, love to see our players in the World Cup. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not taking part in the World Cup is such a big miss. It was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision to not participate,"

His remarks underline the emotional and sporting significance of the T20 World Cup for Bangladesh and its fans.

What's Next For Bangladesh?

Missing out on a global tournament not only impacts the team’s competitive exposure but also affects the morale of players and supporters alike.

For a nation deeply passionate about cricket, the absence from such a marquee event represents more than just a scheduling issue, it is a lost opportunity on the biggest stage.

However, Shakib Al Hasan is optimistic about the team's future:

"I think the team is playing really well at this moment. They just beat New Zealand. They won the first T20 against New Zealand. So they are good teams. Previously, it used to be individuals. Now it's more about the team. And I think that's the better way to go forward,"