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English NewsSportsCricketShai Hope Takes A Swipe At Shubman Gill After India Defeat, Post Goes Viral

Shai Hope Takes A Swipe At Shubman Gill After India Defeat, Post Goes Viral

Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 45 deliveries as the West Indies completed the chase. After the memorable victory, he posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, "250? Cool."

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

The second T20I between India and the West Indies turned into a high-scoring thriller, with both teams producing a spectacular batting display. India piled up 249 runs in their 20 overs, setting the visitors a daunting target of 250. However, West Indies pulled off a stunning chase, winning by six wickets to level the series at 1-1.

Shai Hope led the charge with an unbeaten century, guiding his team to victory in just 18.3 overs. Soon after the match, the West Indies batter shared an Instagram post that caught fans' attention because of its striking resemblance to a caption previously used by India's ODI captain, Shubman Gill.

'250? Cool': Shai Hope's Post Draws Attention

Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 45 deliveries as the West Indies completed the chase. After the memorable victory, he posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, "250? Cool."

The remark appeared to reflect his confidence after chasing down such a massive target. However, fans also noticed a possible connection to Gill's earlier social media post following India's victory in the second ODI against the West Indies.

During that match, India successfully chased a target of 407 runs after the visitors posted 406. Gill, who scored a double century in the game, shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, "406? Cool."

Hope's similar wording has prompted speculation that his post was a response to Gill's earlier remark. However, the West Indies captain has not explicitly confirmed that the caption was intended as a dig at the Indian batter.

Interestingly, Gill was not part of India's T20I squad, yet his earlier post became a talking point following the West Indies' remarkable victory.

How West Indies Pulled Off Record Chase

India's batters put the West Indies bowlers under pressure from the outset, finishing on 249/5 in 20 overs. The visitors, however, suffered an early setback, losing two wickets in the opening over.

Hope steadied the innings alongside Rovman Powell before the latter's dismissal. Sherfane Rutherford then joined Hope and changed the course of the match with a blistering contribution.

Rutherford smashed 84 off just 37 balls, while his partnership with Hope added 120 runs and put the West Indies firmly in control. After Rutherford departed, Hope continued his assault alongside Romario Shepherd.

Shai Hope finished unbeaten on 102 from 45 balls, hitting nine sixes and six fours. His extraordinary innings helped the West Indies reach 250 in 18.3 overs, sealing a six-wicket victory and levelling the series 1-1.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope Shubman Gill IND Vs WI
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