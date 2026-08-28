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English NewsSportsCricketAfridi's Slap To Amir And Shocking Story Behind Pakistan's Spot-Fixing Scandal

Afridi's Slap To Amir And Shocking Story Behind Pakistan's Spot-Fixing Scandal

The scandal was exposed through a sting operation involving Mazhar Majeed, an agent linked to several Pakistan cricketers.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

Pakistan’s infamous spot-fixing scandal, one of the biggest controversies to rock international cricket, came to light on August 28, 2010. Pakistan players Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were named in the case, which eventually sent shockwaves across the cricketing world.

Although the scandal became public following a sting operation, some members of the Pakistan team had reportedly discovered what was happening even before the revelations emerged.

'Heard sound of a slap from inside room'

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq recalled that after Shahid Afridi was informed about the allegations, he called Mohammad Amir to his room for questioning. Razzaq claimed that he heard the sound of a slap from inside the room, following which Amir broke down and admitted his involvement.

The scandal was exposed through a sting operation involving Mazhar Majeed, an agent linked to several Pakistan cricketers.

During the operation, Majeed claimed that he had paid players to deliberately bowl no-balls. Reports suggested that £150,000 had been agreed for the fixing, with Amir and Asif subsequently bowling intentional no-balls. Majeed also alleged that Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and other Pakistani players were part of the scheme.

Razzaq also suggested that the situation could have been contained had the Pakistan Cricket Board taken decisive action at an earlier stage. He claimed that some senior players had urged the team manager to fine those involved and send them back to Pakistan before ICC became involved.

The matter eventually reached the international governing body. The ICC imposed bans on Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, while all three were also handed prison sentences by a British court in connection with the spot-fixing case.

An accidental discovery

According to Razzaq, the scandal was initially uncovered through an unexpected source. He revealed on a Pakistani television programme that a friend of his, who worked as a mobile phone repairman, had come across suspicious messages on a phone.

The phone reportedly belonged to Mazhar Majeed and had been handed over to the repairman after developing a fault. While repairing it, the technician came across messages discussing betting and alleged spot-fixing involving the Lord’s Test. He later showed the messages to Razzaq, who passed the information on to Afridi.

Amir broke down after Afridi confronted him

At the time, Afridi had stepped down as Pakistan’s Test captain but continued to lead the side in limited-overs cricket. Razzaq recalled that Afridi called Amir into his room, shut the door and questioned him about the allegations.

Amir initially denied any involvement, according to Razzaq. However, after a slap was reportedly heard from inside the room, the young fast bowler allegedly broke down in tears and confessed to being involved in the conspiracy.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shahid Afridi Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Spot Fixing Scandal
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