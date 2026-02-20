Watch | 'Beta Perform Karo': Shahid Afridi Delivers Reality Check To Shadab Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The internal friction within Pakistan cricket has reached a boiling point during the T20 World Cup 2026. Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has delivered a stinging rebuttal to Shadab Khan after the current vice-captain took a pointed dig at the former generation’s failure to defeat India in World Cup events. Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi dismissed the verbal gymnastics, urging Shadab to answer his critics with the ball and bat rather than press conference rhetoric.

"They Couldn’t Handle Respect": Afridi on the 2021 Legacy

The controversy gained traction after Shadab Khan, reacting to intense criticism following Pakistan's 61-run loss to India in group stage, reminded former players that his generation achieved what previous legends could not: a World Cup victory over the Men in Blue (referencing the 2021 T20 World Cup).

Afridi’s response was characteristically blunt. "Shadab said absolutely right. We didn't win, they won. They got respect, but they couldn't handle that respect," Afridi remarked, as quoted by Samaa TV. He further elaborated that since that 2021 victory, the team has struggled to manage internal cohesion, stating that the squad has failed to handle success both as individuals and as a collective unit.

The "Backbone" Reminder

Afridi expressed disappointment that Shadab seemed to have forgotten the support he received from the veterans when his form dipped. He reminded the all-rounder that when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was ready to drop him, it was the former cricketers on television who defended him as the "backbone" of the side.

"Mushkil waqt mein hum aapke sath khade rahe. Aapne aggressive cricket nahi kheli, uske bawajood aap Pakistan team mein aa gaye." Afridi said.

"Honestly bataun, Shadab is a very good boy," Afridi added, acknowledging Shadab's character but emphasizing that personal likability does not substitute for performance under pressure. He noted that while his generation faced even harsher criticism—often being told “Lanat hai” (shame on you)—they chose to respond through match-winning performances against top-tier nations rather than through the media.

Performance Over Rhetoric

With Pakistan scraping into the Super 8s, Afridi challenged Shadab to replicate his recent success against Namibia in the higher-stakes matches ahead. “Shadab miyaan, your performance was against Namibia; now do it against New Zealand. Son, perform,” Afridi urged during the live broadcast.

"Shadab miyaan, aapki performance bhi Namibia ke khilaaf aayi thi, aap New Zealand ke khilaaf karein. Beta perform karo. Mushkil waqt mein hum aapke sath khade rahe. Aapne aggressive cricket nahi kheli, uske bawajood aap Pakistan team mein aa gaye. Performance karke hamein jawaab do taaki hum bhi khaamosh ho jaayein. Perform karo, World Cup khatam ho jaaye, hum khud khaamosh ho jayengi beta ji."

Translation: Shadab, you performed against Namibia, now do it against New Zealand. Son, give performances. In tough times, we backed you. You didn't play aggressive cricket, yet you still made it to the national team. Now respond with performances so that we also become silent. Perform, once the World Cup is over, we ourselves will go quiet, son. Afridi concluded.