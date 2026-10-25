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English NewsSportsCricketShaheen Afridi Matches Mohammed Shami With Historic ODI Feat

Shaheen Afridi Matches Mohammed Shami With Historic ODI Feat

Shaheen Afridi has reached a major ODI milestone against England, joining an Indian pace rival on the list while one Australian star remains ahead.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shaheen Afridi reached 150 ODI wickets in 80 matches.
  • He dismissed Tom Banton during the ongoing tri-series.
  • Afridi equals Mohammed Shami's 150-wicket ODI milestone.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has added another milestone to his international career, reaching 150 wickets in One-Day Internationals during the ongoing tri-series against England and Sri Lanka. The left-arm pacer achieved the landmark in the reverse fixture against England, dismissing Tom Banton to enter an elite group of fast bowlers. Shaheen’s achievement puts him alongside India’s Mohammed Shami, with both quicks requiring 80 matches to reach the 150-wicket mark in ODIs.

Only Australia’s Mitchell Starc reached the milestone faster among the pacers mentioned, having done so in just 77 matches.

Shaheen Afridi Joins Mohammed Shami In Elite ODI List

Reaching 150 ODI wickets in 80 games places Shaheen among the quickest seamers to achieve the milestone.

His dismissal of Banton brought up the landmark and added a significant personal achievement to Pakistan’s campaign.

Shami, one of India’s leading fast bowlers, reached the same mark in an identical number of matches. Their shared position gives the milestone an added edge for fans following the rivalry between the two sides.

Read More: Tilak Varma’s Unbeaten Run Continues: Jaw-Dropping T20 Chasing Streak Revealed

Starc remains ahead of both, having taken just 77 matches to collect his first 150 ODI wickets.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult and former Australia quick Brett Lee are also among the fast bowlers known for reaching the landmark quickly.

Pakistan Look To Maintain Momentum In Tri-Series

Pakistan entered the England fixture after winning their first two matches of the competition, including games against Sri Lanka and England.

Those results have put them in a strong position as they pursue a place in the final.

The tri-series also offers a reminder of a format that has become less common amid cricket’s increasingly crowded international calendar.

With Pakistan hosting England and Sri Lanka, the tournament provides a rare opportunity for three international sides to compete in a round-robin series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did Shaheen Shah Afridi recently achieve?

Shaheen Shah Afridi recently reached 150 wickets in One-Day Internationals during the ongoing tri-series. He achieved this landmark by dismissing Tom Banton.

How many matches did Shaheen Afridi take to reach 150 ODI wickets?

Shaheen Afridi reached the 150-wicket mark in ODIs in 80 matches. India’s Mohammed Shami also achieved this milestone in the same number of games.

Which pacer reached 150 ODI wickets faster than Shaheen Afridi and Mohammed Shami?

Australia's Mitchell Starc reached the 150-wicket milestone faster among those mentioned. He did so in just 77 matches.

How has Pakistan performed in the ongoing tri-series?

Pakistan entered the England fixture after winning their first two matches of the competition. These victories were against Sri Lanka and England.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Mohammed Shami Pakistan Vs England Shaheen Afridi
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