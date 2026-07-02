WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals New Cricket Stadium In Los Angeles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground opened, set for 2028 Olympics.

Ground hosts Major League Cricket for LA Knight Riders.

Groundbreaking marks significant progress for North American cricket.

Shah Rukh Khan LA Knight Riders Ground: Shah Rukh Khan celebrated a landmark moment for cricket in the United States as the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, California, officially opened its doors. The venue, which will also host cricket competitions during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, marks another significant milestone in the sport's global expansion. The Bollywood superstar, who co-owns the Knight Riders franchise, shared his message on social media as the project transitioned from vision to reality. Check it out:

What started as a dream… turns into reality today.



Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA.



A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever.



Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through… pic.twitter.com/5WEBSEHyOh July 1, 2026

"What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah, & @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders," he tweeted.

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Cricket Finds Home In Los Angeles

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona County, Los Angeles, is set to host its first-ever competitive cricket match today.

Home to the Los Angeles Knight Riders, the venue will stage the franchise's maiden home fixture in Major League Cricket.

With its picturesque backdrop and state-of-the-art facilities, the stadium marks a major milestone for cricket's growth in the United States as it welcomes fans for its inaugural matchday.

LA Knight Riders Set To Begin New Chapter

Seven fixtures are already scheduled to be played there during the upcoming MLC season, giving local supporters their first opportunity to experience elite franchise cricket at the venue.

With franchise cricket and then the Olympic Games set to be played at the same venue, the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground is expected to become one of the sport's most significant destinations in the years leading up to LA28.