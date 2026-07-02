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English NewsSportsCricketShah Rukh Khan's Dream Takes Shape In 100 Days; Bollywood Superstar Thanks Jay Shah

Shah Rukh Khan's Dream Takes Shape In 100 Days; Bollywood Superstar Thanks Jay Shah

Shah Rukh Khan described the project as more than just a cricket ground, saying it was envisioned as a space where sport, entertainment and families come together to create lasting memories.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan has celebrated a major milestone for the Los Angeles Knight Riders after the franchise's dedicated cricket stadium in Pomona, Los Angeles, was completed in just 100 days. Calling it the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream, the Bollywood superstar also thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his support in bringing the project to life.

The newly built venue is being seen as a significant boost for cricket's growth in the United States and is expected to play an important role in the sport's future, with Olympic cricket matches also set to be staged there.

Also Read | Portugal vs Croatia: Will Ronaldo Start & Can Portugal Win FIFA World Cup 2026?

Sharing a video showcasing the rapid construction of the stadium on X, Shah Rukh Khan described the project as more than just a cricket ground, saying it was envisioned as a space where sport, entertainment and families come together to create lasting memories.

"What was once a dream has now become a reality. Welcome to the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground. This space has been created not just for sport, but for entertainment, families, and memories that will last a lifetime. A special thank you to Jay-bhai, who has been instrumental in this journey, and to Sanjog Gupta for his immense support. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the LA Knight Riders' home ground," he wrote.

The project was completed in a record 100 days and involved the excavation of nearly 32,000 metric tonnes of soil. Development of the venue is still underway, with the second phase set to include a high-performance training centre and practice facilities, followed by finishing work in the final phase.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did Shah Rukh Khan celebrate for the Los Angeles Knight Riders?

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the completion of the Los Angeles Knight Riders' dedicated cricket stadium in Pomona, Los Angeles. This project was finished in a remarkable 100 days.

What is the significance of the new cricket stadium in Los Angeles?

The new venue is considered a major boost for cricket's growth in the United States. It is also expected to host Olympic cricket matches, highlighting its importance for the sport's future.

Who did Shah Rukh Khan thank for their support in building the stadium?

Shah Rukh Khan thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his instrumental support in bringing the project to life. He also acknowledged Sanjog Gupta for his immense support.

Is the stadium development fully complete?

No, development is still underway. The second phase will include a high-performance training center and practice facilities, followed by finishing work in the final phase.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Cricket News Jay Shah SHAH RUKH KHAN SPorts
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