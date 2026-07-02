Shah Rukh Khan's Dream Takes Shape In 100 Days; Bollywood Superstar Thanks Jay Shah

Shah Rukh Khan has celebrated a major milestone for the Los Angeles Knight Riders after the franchise's dedicated cricket stadium in Pomona, Los Angeles, was completed in just 100 days. Calling it the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream, the Bollywood superstar also thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his support in bringing the project to life.

The newly built venue is being seen as a significant boost for cricket's growth in the United States and is expected to play an important role in the sport's future, with Olympic cricket matches also set to be staged there.

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Sharing a video showcasing the rapid construction of the stadium on X, Shah Rukh Khan described the project as more than just a cricket ground, saying it was envisioned as a space where sport, entertainment and families come together to create lasting memories.

"What was once a dream has now become a reality. Welcome to the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground. This space has been created not just for sport, but for entertainment, families, and memories that will last a lifetime. A special thank you to Jay-bhai, who has been instrumental in this journey, and to Sanjog Gupta for his immense support. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the LA Knight Riders' home ground," he wrote.

What started as a dream… turns into reality today.



Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA.



A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever.



Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through… pic.twitter.com/5WEBSEHyOh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2026

The project was completed in a record 100 days and involved the excavation of nearly 32,000 metric tonnes of soil. Development of the venue is still underway, with the second phase set to include a high-performance training centre and practice facilities, followed by finishing work in the final phase.