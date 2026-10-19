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English NewsSportsCricketShafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Run Riot As India Seal Zimbabwe T20I Series In Just 8.5 Overs

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Run Riot As India Seal Zimbabwe T20I Series In Just 8.5 Overs

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana dismantled Zimbabwe’s bowling attack as India stormed to a nine-wicket win in the second T20I, sealing the series 2-0.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India secured T20I series 2-0 with nine-wicket win.
  • Shafali Verma scored 55, achieving third-fastest Indian fifty.
  • Mandhana remained unbeaten 47, driving India's rapid chase.

India delivered a commanding performance in the second women’s T20I against Zimbabwe, cruising to a nine-wicket victory after chasing down a target of 103 in just 8.5 overs. The emphatic result gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After India’s bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 102, openers Shafali Verma and captain Smriti Mandhana made short work of the chase. Their explosive partnership left the visitors with few opportunities to fight back and ensured India wrapped up the contest in style.

Shafali Verma Blazes Her Way To Record-Breaking Fifty

Shafali was the aggressor throughout her innings, smashing 55 off just 25 deliveries.

She brought up her half-century in 24 balls, recording the third-fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women’s T20I cricket.

Read More: Shafali Verma Scripts Women’s T20I History With Explosive Fifty, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record

The opener struck six fours and four sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 220, putting Zimbabwe’s bowlers under relentless pressure.

Her innings ended after she had helped India move firmly towards the finish line.

Shafali has previously reached the milestone in 23 and 24 balls, placing her among India’s quickest scorers in the format. 

Mandhana Joins The Onslaught As India Race To Victory

Mandhana provided equally valuable support at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 47 from 25 balls.

Her innings featured six boundaries and two sixes as she matched Shafali’s attacking intent.

The pair stitched together 96 runs for the opening wicket in only 47 deliveries. By the time Shafali departed, India were on the verge of victory, with Mandhana guiding the chase to its conclusion.

India Secure Series Win In Mandhana’s Captaincy Stint

The triumph marked a significant moment in Mandhana’s first international series as India captain.

The hosts had won the opening T20I on October 16 by four wickets before producing an even more dominant display in the second encounter.

India and Zimbabwe will meet again on October 20 at the same venue for the third and final match, with the series already decided in India’s favour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the second women's T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

India secured a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, chasing down a target of 103 runs. This win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

How did Shafali Verma perform in the second T20I?

Shafali Verma played an explosive innings, scoring 55 runs off just 25 deliveries. She reached her half-century in 24 balls, making it the third-fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women's T20I cricket.

What significant milestone did the series win mark for Smriti Mandhana?

The triumph marked a significant moment in Smriti Mandhana's career, as it was her first international series as India captain. She also remained unbeaten with 47 runs in the match.

How did India's opening pair contribute to the victory?

Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana forged a 96-run partnership off only 47 deliveries. Their attacking intent allowed India to easily chase the target in just 8.5 overs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Smriti Mandhana Women's Cricket Shafali Verma Women's Cricket
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