Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shadab Khan surprised by Virat Kohli's different personal demeanor.

Kohli's friendly approach contrasted his aggressive on-field image.

Kohli started conversing in Punjabi with Shadab Khan.

Virat Kohli is known for his fiery on-field personality, but Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed a different side of the Indian batting star. Recalling their first meeting, Shadab explained how Kohli’s behaviour surprised him and shared a detail about their conversations that has stayed with him ever since.

Shadab Khan Reveals What Surprised Him About Virat Kohli

Speaking on the Beard Before Wicket show, Shadab said his impression of Kohli changed when he interacted with the former India captain in person. The Pakistan all-rounder explained that the personality he encountered was quite different from the one he had seen on television.

“When I played against Virat for the first time, he surprised me because the way we see him on TV is completely different from how he is in person,” Shadab said.

The Pakistan cricketer also revealed how the pair found a common language. Kohli asked Shadab whether he spoke Punjabi, and their conversations have largely continued in the language ever since.

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Shadab Khan on his bond with Virat Kohli. (Beard Before Wicket) "When I played against Virat for the first time, he surprised me because the way we see him on TV is completely different from how he is in person. He asked me if I spoke Punjabi, and I said yes. Since then, he has started speaking Punjabi with me. Now, whenever we meet, he just talks to me in Punjabi. He was already a legend of the game at that time, so the way he spoke to me really surprised me. I had seen his aggression and everything on the field, but when I met him in person, he was completely different." — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 11, 2026

“He asked me if I spoke Punjabi, and I said yes. Since then, he has started speaking Punjabi with me. Now, whenever we meet, he just talks to me in Punjabi,” Shadab added.

Kohli’s competitive intensity has often made headlines during high-pressure matches, particularly against Pakistan. However, Shadab said the Indian star’s friendly approach away from the field caught him off guard.

“He was already a legend of the game at that time, so the way he spoke to me really surprised me. I had seen his aggression and everything on the field, but when I met him in person, he was completely different,” he said.

Virat Kohli And Shadab Khan's Bond Beyond India-Pakistan Rivalry

India and Pakistan share one of cricket’s most closely followed rivalries, but players from both sides have exchanged warm greetings and conversations during international tournaments. Kohli and Shadab have also been seen interacting during major cricket events.

Shadab’s account offers another glimpse into the personal relationships that can develop between players despite representing opposing teams. His recollection focuses on Kohli’s conduct away from competitive action rather than their on-field encounters.

For Kohli, the revelation adds to the picture of a cricketer whose intense match-day persona can differ from his interactions with fellow players. For Shadab, a simple question about Punjabi became the starting point for a familiar way of communicating whenever they meet.