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English NewsSportsCricket7 Aussie Captains Seek Australian Government Intervention, Fear Imran Khan ‘Will Die In Jail’

7 Aussie Captains Seek Australian Government Intervention, Fear Imran Khan ‘Will Die In Jail’

Seven former Australian cricket captains have urged the Australian government to intervene over Imran Khan’s treatment in Adiala Jail.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven former Australian captains urged government intervention.
  • They expressed concern over Imran Khan's prison treatment.
  • Family reports indicate limited medical care and access.
  • Chappell fears Imran Khan could die in jail.

Seven former Australian cricket captains have written to Foreign Minister Penny Wong, asking the Australian government to raise concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment in prison. The intervention comes amid growing claims from the former Pakistan captain’s family about his health, medical care and access to loved ones.

The signatories include Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh. Their letter follows an earlier appeal from 22 international captains seeking humane treatment for Khan.

Australian Captains Seek Diplomatic Intervention

The former captains clarified that they were not taking a position on the legal or political cases against Khan. Instead, they said their concern was focused on the conditions in which he is being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The group described the issue as one of “basic humanity, whatever their politics”. They also highlighted Khan’s contribution to cricket and Pakistan, including leading the country to its only men’s World Cup title and helping establish cancer hospitals.

Greg Chappell, who last met Khan in Islamabad in 2022 when he was Pakistan’s prime minister, has separately requested a meeting with Wong to discuss the matter.

The letter said the image of Khan as a fit and healthy leader was difficult to reconcile with reports emerging from his detention.

“Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister - hale, hearty, and fit, by his account,” the letter stated.

“It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up.”

‘We Are Concerned That He Will Die In Jail’

The appeal referred to repeated concerns raised by Khan’s sons and sisters over his health and treatment. These reportedly include limited medical care, restricted family contact and minimal access to legal counsel.

Chappell told Hindustan Times that the group was worried the situation could have serious consequences for Khan.

“We are concerned that he will die in jail,” he said.

The letter also noted that international cricket figures had raised similar concerns on two occasions over the past six months. The former captains urged the Australian government to communicate directly with the relevant Pakistani authorities.

The intervention does not challenge Pakistan’s legal process. Instead, it calls for greater attention to Khan’s welfare while he remains in custody.

Khan, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title, has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail amid multiple legal cases. His family has continued to demand better medical care and access to him.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who wrote to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong regarding Imran Khan?

Seven former Australian cricket captains, including Allan Border, Greg Chappell, and Steve Waugh, sent the letter. They were joined by Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Ian Chappell, and Mark Taylor.

What is the primary concern of the Australian captains regarding Imran Khan?

Their primary concern is Imran Khan's humane treatment and conditions in Adiala Jail, including his health, medical care, and access to loved ones. They are not addressing his legal or political cases.

What action are the former captains requesting from the Australian government?

They are asking the Australian government to raise their concerns over Khan's treatment directly with the relevant Pakistani authorities. This intervention seeks diplomatic attention to his welfare.

Why are the former captains concerned about Imran Khan's health?

They find reports from his detention concerning, especially compared to his fit image in 2022. There are also repeated concerns from his family about limited medical care.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greg Chappell Australian Cricket Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan Penny Wong Adiala Jail
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