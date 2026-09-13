Sent Home By PCB, Salman Ali Agha Delivers Brutal Response With Triple-Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Ali Agha scored triple-century after Pakistan squad removal.

Domestic feat followed dramatic England tour and captaincy setback.

His 336-ball innings powerfully responded to being dropped.

Salman Ali Agha has responded to a turbulent period with a statement that could hardly have been louder. Only days after being sent home from England as part of Pakistan’s sweeping squad changes, the batsman produced a monumental triple-century in domestic cricket. Representing Kingsmen Academy in the President's Trophy Grade-I, Salman came to the crease with his team in serious trouble at 72/3 against Markhor IT Solutions. Instead of allowing the innings to collapse further, he took complete control and went on to score a stunning triple hundred.

The Pakistan batsman needed 336 balls to reach the landmark, producing a marathon innings that offered an emphatic reminder of his batting ability.

From Pakistan Captain To Squad Exile

Salman’s recent journey has been particularly dramatic.

He led Pakistan in the first Test against England at Headingley after Babar Azam was unavailable. Despite being trusted with the captaincy for that match, he was left out of the playing XI for the second Test.

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The situation worsened after Pakistan lost both opening Tests of the three-match series.

Salman Ali Agha was then among seven players released by the Pakistan Cricket Board before the final Test and instructed to return home.

The decision formed part of one of the most significant shake-ups in the Pakistan setup in recent times.

Triple Century Sends Powerful Message

Rather than allowing the setback to derail him, Salman Ali Agha produced a huge response with the bat.

Coming in at 72/3, he transformed the situation for Kingsmen Academy with a marathon triple-century.

His 336-ball effort stands out as one of the most striking domestic performances of the current season, particularly given the circumstances surrounding his recent departure from the Pakistan squad.

The inning also arrived as Pakistan cricket remained engulfed in controversy following the poor England tour.

After defeats at Headingley and Lord’s, the PCB removed seven players from the touring group. The board also made changes to the coaching staff, with Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul removed from the touring party.

Against that backdrop, Salman’s triple-century carries added significance. The batsman had been dropped and sent home despite having captained Pakistan just days earlier, but his response in domestic cricket was immediate and emphatic.