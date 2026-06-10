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HomeSportsCricketSenior India Stars Bypass Gambhir To Seek ODI Clarity From BCCI? Report Makes Big Claim

Senior India Stars Bypass Gambhir To Seek ODI Clarity From BCCI? Report Makes Big Claim

A report claims senior India players have sought clarity on their ODI futures directly from BCCI officials, adding intrigue to World Cup 2027 planning.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior Indian players reportedly sought BCCI clarity on ODI future.
  • Head coach Gambhir's ODI plans for seniors said to be unaligned.
  • BCCI source stressed clear communication vital for ICC World Cup.

India Seniors Approach BCCI: Speculation regarding the One Day International futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, given their age, is a constant topic of debate and discussion among fans and experts as India begin laying the groundwork for the ICC World Cup 2027. In the midst of this, a report by the Times of India has claimed that some unnamed 'senior players' of the Indian team have directly approached BCCI to seek clarity regarding their future plans, rather than relying solely on communication through the team management. 

Uncertainty Over ODI Roles Ahead Of World Cup

While head coach Gautam Gambhir has established a strong influence over India's Test and T20I setups since taking charge, and particularly after his recent T20 World Cup triumph, the ODI framework reportedly remains a work in progress.

The report stated that the Indian team management and some senior players "need to be brought on the same page", and that they are in "constant touch with the power forces in BCCI to get clarity about the plans going into 2027."

TOI also quoted an anonymous BCCI source stating the following:

"With such big players in the team, Gill needs to have a stronger say in the dressing room. Gambhir hasn't got involved in the planning as intently as he has done in the other two formats. So far, he has let things take their course,"

Also Check: New Captain Announced! Babar, Rizwan, Afridi Left Out As Pakistan Reveal Asian Games Squad

Focus Shifts To Long-Term World Cup Preparation

India's preparation for the 2027 World Cup begins with the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, which gets underway later this week. The series is expected to provide the first glimpse into the team's plans for the next global tournament.

The same source stressed the importance of establishing clear expectations for senior players as India build towards the event.

"Now that the focus has shifted to the preparation for the ODI World Cup, one may expect Gambhir and Gill to take charge and firmly communicate their ideas in the dressing room."

"It is important that the senior players, who have served India with distinction for so many years, are conveyed what role the team expects them to play and the plan for the build-up over the next 16 months," the source added.

Read More: Hardik Pandya Injury Blow! India Star Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODI Series

The Indian team has seen an injection of youngsters across formats ever since Gambhir took over. However, Kohli and Rohit, both in their late 30s, have maintained their spots (in the ODI team) on the basis of performances and likely stature as well.  

Notably, Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in the Afghanistan series after recovering from injury concerns. Virat Kohli, however, will miss the assignment as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

With the next World Cup less than two years away, the management's handling of senior stars could prove crucial in shaping India's campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI futures being discussed?

Their age profiles (Kohli 38, Rohit 39 by year-end) have led to speculation regarding their availability and roles for the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Who did senior Indian team members approach for clarity regarding their future?

Some senior members directly approached influential figures within the BCCI to seek clarity on their future plans, bypassing team management.

Has head coach Gautam Gambhir been deeply involved in planning for the ODI format?

Reportedly, Gambhir hasn't been as intently involved in ODI planning as he has been in the Test and T20I setups. He has let things take their course so far.

Which series marks the start of India's preparation for the 2027 World Cup?

The upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, starting later this week, is expected to provide the first glimpse into the team's plans for the next global tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir BCCI ROHIT SHARMA
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