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English NewsSportsCricket'People Are Still Watching': Sehwag Dismisses Fan-Interest Concerns After Kohli-Rohit Exits

'People Are Still Watching': Sehwag Dismisses Fan-Interest Concerns After Kohli-Rohit Exits

Virender Sehwag has dismissed concerns that cricket could lose fans after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirements, pointing to changing viewing habits and past eras.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virender Sehwag dismisses concerns over declining fan interest.
  • Sehwag cites past greats' departures, cricket remained popular.
  • Technology makes cricket more accessible, retaining fan engagement.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s decision to retire from Test and T20 cricket marked the end of an important era for Indian cricket. With the pair no longer part of two formats, questions naturally emerged over whether the format could lose some of its following. Former India opener Virender Sehwag, however, does not share those concerns. He believes Indian cricket has repeatedly shown that fan interest can survive the departure of even its biggest stars.

Sehwag Points To Past India Greats

Speaking to News18, Sehwag argued that similar predictions were made whenever iconic names left the international stage.

"People do say that they watch cricket just for Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. But the same thing used to be said for Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar,"

Read More: Virat Kohli Makes Huge Announcement! Confirms 2027 World Cup Is His Last

The former opener suggested that the continued popularity of the sport across generations is evidence that audiences do not stop following cricket simply because a particular superstar retires.

"Yet, people are still watching as much cricket as they used to before. In fact, more people are watching now because earlier it used to come on TV, but now it is available on mobile phones. It has become even easier,"

Indian Test Cricket Enters New Era

Kohli and Rohit have now been away from Test cricket for over a year, leaving India to rebuild its red-ball side around a younger core.

Shubman Gill has taken over as captain during the transition, becoming one of the key figures in India’s next phase of Test cricket.

The change means fans are now getting used to seeing a Test side without two players who were central to India’s red-ball story for years. Yet Sehwag believes the sport’s audience will continue to evolve along with the team.

Technology has also transformed the way fans consume cricket. Unlike previous generations, today’s audiences can follow matches, highlights and analysis on smartphones, making access far easier than when television was the primary option.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Virender Sehwag's opinion on fan interest in Indian cricket after Kohli and Rohit's retirement from Test and T20?

Sehwag believes fan interest will remain strong, arguing that Indian cricket has always retained its audience despite the departure of its biggest stars. He cites past examples of iconic players.

Did Sehwag compare the current situation to past retirements of other Indian cricket legends?

Yes, Sehwag recalled that similar concerns about fan viewership were raised when stars like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Sachin Tendulkar retired. He noted that cricket's popularity continued.

How does technology influence current cricket viewership, according to Sehwag?

Sehwag stated that technology, particularly mobile phones, has made cricket more accessible. This ease of access contributes to more people watching the sport now than in the past.

Who has taken over as captain of the Indian Test team in this new era?

Shubman Gill has assumed the role of captain for the Indian Test side. He is now a central figure in India's red-ball cricket future.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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