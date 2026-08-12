Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel: India’s No. 6 Debate Gets Clear Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's No. 6 Test spot sparks selection debate.

Murali Kartik backs Jurel, citing team continuity and security.

Jurel offers wicketkeeping depth; Sarfaraz joined as replacement.

Sarfaraz's spin handling valuable, but Jurel given edge.

The No. 6 spot remains one of the key selection questions for India ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. With Sarfaraz Khan returning to the squad as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan, the debate over who should make the XI has intensified.

While Sarfaraz has strong support after his performances in red-ball cricket, one former India spinner believes the team should stick with the player who was already part of its plans.

Clear Preference Emerges In No. 6 Selection Debate

Murali Kartik has backed Dhruv Jurel to take the spot ahead of Sarfaraz, arguing that replacing an injured player in the squad does not necessarily mean the replacement should immediately displace someone from the established playing XI.

"Sarfaraz has done nothing wrong. He is coming into the team as a replacement player. The messaging is important, the players should feel secure about their places. Dhruv Jurel is also an important wicket-keeper. For me he should be in the playing XI over Sarfaraz Khan," Kartik said during a roundtable with journalists as an expert for Sony Sports Network.

Kartik's argument centres on continuity and clarity within the squad rather than Sarfaraz's ability.

Why Jurel Gets The Edge

Jurel offers India an additional wicketkeeping option alongside Rishabh Pant, who is expected to remain the first-choice wicketkeeper.

His recent red-ball performances have also strengthened his case, while his ability to contribute with the bat gives India flexibility in the middle order.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, remains a strong contender. His record in domestic red-ball cricket and ability to handle spin make him particularly attractive for conditions in Sri Lanka.

However, Kartik believes the circumstances of Sarfaraz's selection matter. He was brought into the squad after Sai Sudharsan's injury, rather than being selected as part of a planned change to the middle order.

Sarfaraz Still Has A Strong Case

Sarfaraz has done little wrong to find himself in the selection debate.

His ability against spin, particularly through sweeps and controlled footwork, could prove valuable on Galle's conditions. A strong performance in the nets or a change in the team's combination could still alter the final decision.

For now, though, Kartik's assessment gives Jurel the edge in one of India's most closely watched selection calls ahead of the Test.