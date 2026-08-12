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English NewsSportsCricketSarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel: India’s No. 6 Debate Gets Clear Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test

Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel: India’s No. 6 Debate Gets Clear Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are competing for a spot in India's XI for the Galle Test. Murali Kartik has backed one player.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's No. 6 Test spot sparks selection debate.
  • Murali Kartik backs Jurel, citing team continuity and security.
  • Jurel offers wicketkeeping depth; Sarfaraz joined as replacement.
  • Sarfaraz's spin handling valuable, but Jurel given edge.

The No. 6 spot remains one of the key selection questions for India ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. With Sarfaraz Khan returning to the squad as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan, the debate over who should make the XI has intensified.

While Sarfaraz has strong support after his performances in red-ball cricket, one former India spinner believes the team should stick with the player who was already part of its plans.

Clear Preference Emerges In No. 6 Selection Debate

Murali Kartik has backed Dhruv Jurel to take the spot ahead of Sarfaraz, arguing that replacing an injured player in the squad does not necessarily mean the replacement should immediately displace someone from the established playing XI.

"Sarfaraz has done nothing wrong. He is coming into the team as a replacement player. The messaging is important, the players should feel secure about their places. Dhruv Jurel is also an important wicket-keeper. For me he should be in the playing XI over Sarfaraz Khan," Kartik said during a roundtable with journalists as an expert for Sony Sports Network.

Kartik's argument centres on continuity and clarity within the squad rather than Sarfaraz's ability.

Why Jurel Gets The Edge

Jurel offers India an additional wicketkeeping option alongside Rishabh Pant, who is expected to remain the first-choice wicketkeeper.

His recent red-ball performances have also strengthened his case, while his ability to contribute with the bat gives India flexibility in the middle order.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, remains a strong contender. His record in domestic red-ball cricket and ability to handle spin make him particularly attractive for conditions in Sri Lanka.

However, Kartik believes the circumstances of Sarfaraz's selection matter. He was brought into the squad after Sai Sudharsan's injury, rather than being selected as part of a planned change to the middle order.

Sarfaraz Still Has A Strong Case

Sarfaraz has done little wrong to find himself in the selection debate.

His ability against spin, particularly through sweeps and controlled footwork, could prove valuable on Galle's conditions. A strong performance in the nets or a change in the team's combination could still alter the final decision.

For now, though, Kartik's assessment gives Jurel the edge in one of India's most closely watched selection calls ahead of the Test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main contenders for India's No. 6 spot in the first Test against Sri Lanka?

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are the main contenders. Sarfaraz entered the squad as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan.

Why does former India spinner Murali Kartik back Dhruv Jurel for the No. 6 spot?

Kartik believes in maintaining continuity and player security within the squad. He argues that replacing an injured player like Sarfaraz shouldn't immediately displace an established player like Jurel.

What advantages does Dhruv Jurel offer for the playing XI?

Jurel provides an additional wicketkeeping option alongside Rishabh Pant and has shown strong recent red-ball performances. His batting ability also gives India flexibility in the middle order.

What makes Sarfaraz Khan a strong candidate for the No. 6 position?

Sarfaraz has an excellent record in domestic red-ball cricket and is particularly adept against spin. His skills could be valuable given the conditions in Galle.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Murali Kartik India VS Sri Lanka Dhruv Jurel India Test Team Galle Test
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