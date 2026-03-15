Yes, Sarfaraz Ahmed has officially announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. This marks the end of his nearly two-decade-long playing career.
Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From Cricket; Report Hints At Next Move
Sarfaraz Ahmed retires from all forms of cricket, ending a career defined by the 2006 U-19 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy wins. He is now expected to be named Pakistan’s Test Head Coach.
Sarfaraz Ahmed Retirement: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the gritty wicketkeeper-batter who famously led Pakistan to two historic ICC titles against India, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old veteran shared his decision through a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, marking the end of a decorated career that spanned nearly two decades. However, his departure from the field is merely a transition, as reports suggest the PCB is poised to hand him the reins of the national Test side.
From Captain to Head Coach
While the retirement marks the end of his playing days, a source within the PCB has revealed that this move was a necessary formality to clear the path for a major leadership role. According to a report by PTI, Sarfaraz is expected to be appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan Test team on a long-term basis.
The red-ball coaching position has remained vacant since the departure of interim coach Azhar Mahmood last year. Sarfaraz, who already serves as a member of the national selection committee and a mentor for the Under-19 and Shaheens squads, is viewed by the board as the ideal tactical mind to revive Pakistan’s fortunes in the longest format of the game.
A Legacy of Winning: U19 WC 2006 and Champions Trophy 2017
In his parting statement, Sarfaraz reflected on a career that saw him become the only Pakistani captain to defeat India in two major ICC tournament finals.
"I could never have dreamt of captaining Pakistan in all three formats and winning the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the 2017 Champions Trophy... they are unforgettable moments for me," Sarfaraz said as quoted by PTI
His 2017 triumph at The Oval remains one of the most iconic moments in Pakistan’s sporting history, where his "fearless" approach, a philosophy he championed throughout his career, transformed a bottom-ranked side into world-beaters.
Statistical Snapshot of Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz last appeared for Pakistan in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2023. He leaves the international arena with an impressive resume across all three formats:
Tests: 54 matches
ODIs: 117 matches
T20Is: 61 matches
Captaincy: Led the nation in 100 international games, fostering a culture of unity that he noted was a primary goal during his tenure.
At 38, and with a first-class appearance as recently as last October, Sarfaraz noted that he now wishes to dedicate his full energy to his "other roles," essentially confirming his shift toward the management and coaching ecosystem of Pakistan cricket.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Sarfaraz Ahmed retired from cricket?
What is Sarfaraz Ahmed's new role?
Following his retirement, Sarfaraz Ahmed is expected to be appointed as the long-term head coach of the Pakistan Test team. This move is seen as a transition to a leadership role.
What are Sarfaraz Ahmed's major career achievements as captain?
Sarfaraz Ahmed famously captained Pakistan to victory in the 2006 ICC U-19 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy, notably defeating India in both finals.
When was Sarfaraz Ahmed's last international appearance?
Sarfaraz Ahmed's last match for Pakistan was in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2023. He is now dedicating his energy to other roles in cricket.