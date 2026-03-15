Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From Cricket; Report Hints At Next Move

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Sarfaraz Ahmed Retirement: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the gritty wicketkeeper-batter who famously led Pakistan to two historic ICC titles against India, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old veteran shared his decision through a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, marking the end of a decorated career that spanned nearly two decades. However, his departure from the field is merely a transition, as reports suggest the PCB is poised to hand him the reins of the national Test side.

From Captain to Head Coach

While the retirement marks the end of his playing days, a source within the PCB has revealed that this move was a necessary formality to clear the path for a major leadership role. According to a report by PTI, Sarfaraz is expected to be appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan Test team on a long-term basis.

The red-ball coaching position has remained vacant since the departure of interim coach Azhar Mahmood last year. Sarfaraz, who already serves as a member of the national selection committee and a mentor for the Under-19 and Shaheens squads, is viewed by the board as the ideal tactical mind to revive Pakistan’s fortunes in the longest format of the game.

A Legacy of Winning: U19 WC 2006 and Champions Trophy 2017

In his parting statement, Sarfaraz reflected on a career that saw him become the only Pakistani captain to defeat India in two major ICC tournament finals.

"I could never have dreamt of captaining Pakistan in all three formats and winning the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the 2017 Champions Trophy... they are unforgettable moments for me," Sarfaraz said as quoted by PTI

His 2017 triumph at The Oval remains one of the most iconic moments in Pakistan’s sporting history, where his "fearless" approach, a philosophy he championed throughout his career, transformed a bottom-ranked side into world-beaters.

Statistical Snapshot of Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz last appeared for Pakistan in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2023. He leaves the international arena with an impressive resume across all three formats:

Tests: 54 matches

ODIs: 117 matches

T20Is: 61 matches

Captaincy: Led the nation in 100 international games, fostering a culture of unity that he noted was a primary goal during his tenure.

At 38, and with a first-class appearance as recently as last October, Sarfaraz noted that he now wishes to dedicate his full energy to his "other roles," essentially confirming his shift toward the management and coaching ecosystem of Pakistan cricket.