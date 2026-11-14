Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary bowler Wasim Akram questioned Pat Cummins' Sandpapergate unawareness claim.

Akram clarified sandpaper marks differ significantly from normal ball wear.

Controversy resurfaced after Cummins denied Khawaja's team knowledge claims.

2018 Sandpapergate saw players sanctioned, bowlers denied prior knowledge.

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has weighed into the renewed Sandpapergate controversy, raising questions over Pat Cummins' claim that he was unaware of Australia's ball-tampering operation during the 2018 Cape Town Test. Drawing on his experience as a fast bowler, Akram argued that the marks left by sandpaper are distinctly different from the scratches a cricket ball develops during normal play.

Akram, however, was careful not to accuse Cummins of wrongdoing. He described the Australian captain as a close friend and praised his leadership, while stressing that his comments reflected his own understanding of how an experienced fast bowler examines and looks after a cricket ball.

Wasim Akram Explains Why Sandpaper Marks Are Different

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 14, Akram explained that bowlers regularly inspect the condition of the ball during an innings. Their handling of it includes shining one side to encourage reverse swing, while the other side naturally becomes rough through contact with the pitch.

According to the former Pakistan captain, that routine wear should not be confused with the marks created by deliberately rubbing sandpaper against the ball.

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Wasim Akram on Pat Cummins. 🗣️ "He said he didn’t know about the sandpaper. As a bowler, you shine one side of the ball and use a one-bounce throw to rough it up. But sandpaper scratches are totally different." https://t.co/p0vJJtTKzd — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 14, 2026

Akram said: “I saw Pat Cummins, who's a very close friend of mine, a great cricketer, one of the top leaders in world cricket, the way he leads his team from the front, and he said he didn't know.”

He then explained why he believed an experienced bowler would be able to recognise unusual damage.

“It's my opinion, and it can be right or wrong, but as a bowler, when the cricket ball comes in my hand, either it's the fifth over, either it's in the 10th over, or either it's in the 50th over—the old ball—where you look after the ball, you shine the one side if it's a dry day, a dry square, you do a one-bounce throw, and you get it scratched a bit, but the sandpaper scratch is totally different than the one-bounce scratch.”

Akram also suggested a simple way to understand the distinction, asking cricket followers to compare the marks produced by sandpaper with those caused by ordinary contact with the ground.

“As a cricket lover, if you want to check, grab a semi-new cricket ball, grab sandpaper, and rub it in; you know the scratches are totally different. Again, as I said, I'm not taking anybody's side. Australians are known and famous for their straightforwardness, hardness on the field, off the field, and, most importantly, honesty.”

Pat Cummins' Denial Brings Sandpapergate Back Into Focus

Akram's remarks came a day after Cummins addressed the controversy during a lengthy press conference, rejecting claims made by former Australia opener Usman Khawaja about the team's alleged knowledge of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

Khawaja's autobiography has brought the scandal back into the spotlight, with the former opener claiming that the wider Australian team knew about the plan. Cummins and Mitchell Starc have rejected his account, while David Warner has backed Khawaja's claims.

Akram said he was not taking sides in the dispute and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved, given the renewed pressure it has placed on Australian cricket.

“The whole nation has been under stress. Eight years ago and back to it again. I hope things get sorted out. This is my take as a bowler. As an experienced bowler, when I look at the ball, I will know straightaway something is not right,” he said.

What Happened In Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal?

The controversy erupted during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball, triggering an investigation into Australia's ball-tampering operation.

Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were subsequently sanctioned for their roles in the incident. Smith and Warner received 12-month bans from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

Australia's bowlers, including Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, denied knowing about the use of sandpaper. In 2021, the bowlers said they had learnt of the incident after seeing the television footage.

Eight years later, the dispute over who knew what has resurfaced, with Khawaja's account, Cummins' response and now Akram's technical observations adding fresh dimensions to one of Australian cricket's most damaging controversies.