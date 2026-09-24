Sanju Samson had a light-hearted exchange with a fan after India's T20I against Japan. The fan initially sought Ishan Kishan but then asked Samson to call Abhishek Sharma.
‘I’m From Pakistan, I Love You!’: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Fan Interaction After Japan T20I
Pakistani fan left Sanju Samson amused after asking him to call Abhishek Sharma following India’s T20I against Japan in a memorable post-match exchange.
- Sanju Samson had a light-hearted exchange with a fan.
- Fan asked Samson to call teammate Abhishek Sharma.
- Samson explained Abhishek was eating; fan revealed Pakistan origin.
Sanju Samson found himself in a light-hearted exchange with a fan from across the border following India’s one-off T20I against Japan in Sano, with the unusual interaction quickly catching attention online. The fan initially attempted to get the attention of Ishan Kishan after the match but failed to receive a response. He then shifted his focus to Samson, who was making his way through the area as players and supporters interacted after the game. What followed was an amusing request involving another India star, Abhishek Sharma.
The moment a fan said to Sanju Samson, “𝗜’𝗺 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 🇵🇰” 🤣😭— Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 24, 2026
𝗙𝗮𝗻: Asked Ishan Kishan for an autograph, but he didn’t respond.
Then he moved to Sanju Samson.
𝗙𝗮𝗻: “Sanju, I love you. Call Abhishek.”
𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂: “He’s having his food. He’ll come after… pic.twitter.com/r2XiKnE6CF
Fan Makes Unusual Request To Samson
The person first called out to Sanju Samson before making his feelings known.
“Sanju, I love you. Call Abhishek.”
The request appeared to catch Samson’s attention, but the India batter remained composed as he explained why Abhishek could not immediately come over.
“He’s having his food. He’ll come after that. The match just ended, give us some time,” Samson replied.
Read More: Gambhir Reveals Sanju Samson’s Reaction To Being Dropped For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The exchange could have ended there, but he added another unexpected detail to the interaction, revealing that he had travelled from Pakistan and was willing to wait.
Fan Reveals Pakistan Connection
Another interesting detail emerged during the exchange when the fan revealed that he was from Pakistan.
“I will wait there, but I’m from Pakistan, I love you!”
Despite the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry being one of the sport’s most closely followed contests, the fan appeared to have no hesitation in expressing his admiration for Samson and asking to meet another Indian player.
The interaction took place safter India’s historic meeting with Japan, a rain-affected five-over contest that went down to the wire.
The Men in Blue eventually held on for a narrow win after Japan mounted a late challenge.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened during Sanju Samson's interaction with a fan?
What specific request did the fan make to Sanju Samson?
The fan expressed his love for Samson and then asked him to
How did Sanju Samson respond to the fan's request to call Abhishek Sharma?
Samson politely explained that Abhishek was eating and would come out later, asking for some time as the match had just ended.
What unexpected detail did the fan reveal during the interaction?
During the exchange, the fan revealed that he was from Pakistan. He also stated his willingness to wait for Abhishek Sharma despite his origin.