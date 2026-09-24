‘I’m From Pakistan, I Love You!’: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Fan Interaction After Japan T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson had a light-hearted exchange with a fan.

Fan asked Samson to call teammate Abhishek Sharma.

Samson explained Abhishek was eating; fan revealed Pakistan origin.

Sanju Samson found himself in a light-hearted exchange with a fan from across the border following India’s one-off T20I against Japan in Sano, with the unusual interaction quickly catching attention online. The fan initially attempted to get the attention of Ishan Kishan after the match but failed to receive a response. He then shifted his focus to Samson, who was making his way through the area as players and supporters interacted after the game. What followed was an amusing request involving another India star, Abhishek Sharma.

The moment a fan said to Sanju Samson, “𝗜’𝗺 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 🇵🇰” 🤣😭



𝗙𝗮𝗻: Asked Ishan Kishan for an autograph, but he didn’t respond.



Then he moved to Sanju Samson.



𝗙𝗮𝗻: “Sanju, I love you. Call Abhishek.”



𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂: “He’s having his food. He’ll come after… pic.twitter.com/r2XiKnE6CF September 24, 2026

Fan Makes Unusual Request To Samson

The person first called out to Sanju Samson before making his feelings known.

“Sanju, I love you. Call Abhishek.”

The request appeared to catch Samson’s attention, but the India batter remained composed as he explained why Abhishek could not immediately come over.

“He’s having his food. He’ll come after that. The match just ended, give us some time,” Samson replied.

Read More: Gambhir Reveals Sanju Samson’s Reaction To Being Dropped For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The exchange could have ended there, but he added another unexpected detail to the interaction, revealing that he had travelled from Pakistan and was willing to wait.

Fan Reveals Pakistan Connection

Another interesting detail emerged during the exchange when the fan revealed that he was from Pakistan.

“I will wait there, but I’m from Pakistan, I love you!”

Despite the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry being one of the sport’s most closely followed contests, the fan appeared to have no hesitation in expressing his admiration for Samson and asking to meet another Indian player.

The interaction took place safter India’s historic meeting with Japan, a rain-affected five-over contest that went down to the wire.

The Men in Blue eventually held on for a narrow win after Japan mounted a late challenge.