Sanju Samson Matches Virat Kohli’s Record With Blazing 21-Ball Fifty Against West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson hit fastest fifty, equalling Virat Kohli's record.

His explosive start set India's new powerplay record against West Indies.

Samson scored 82, boosting India after initial series disappointment.

Sanju Samson Equals Kohli: Sanju Samson delivered a statement performance in the second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman raced to a half-century in just 21 deliveries, drawing level with Virat Kohli for the fastest fifty by an Indian against the Caribbean side in T20 internationals. Samson’s assault gave India an explosive start and helped the hosts register a new powerplay benchmark against West Indies.

India reached 79/1 in the first six overs, surpassing their previous best of 72 without losing a wicket at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2019.

Samson Rewrites India’s Powerplay Record

Sanju Samson wasted little time taking on the West Indies attack, finding boundaries regularly to put the visitors under pressure.

His rapid scoring ensured India made the most of the fielding restrictions, setting a new high-water mark for their powerplay batting against the Caribbean team.

The 21-ball milestone also brought back memories of Virat Kohli’s performance at the Wankhede in 2019, when the former India captain reached his fifty in the same number of deliveries.

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Samson’s innings put him alongside Kohli in the record books, underlining the impact of his aggressive approach.

Two Missed Chances Prove Costly For West Indies

Samson’s innings could have ended much earlier, with the West Indies fielders unable to hold on to two opportunities.

He was dropped when he had scored just six runs during the third over, before surviving another chance on 42 in the sixth over at 5.4 overs.

Those errors proved expensive. Samson capitalised on the reprieves and accelerated towards his half-century, bringing up the landmark with consecutive boundaries.

The defining shot came against Romario Shepherd in the final over of the powerplay, as Samson drove a full delivery through extra-cover for four.

His remarkable knock eventually came to an end on 82. Looking to clear the ropes once more, Samson attempted a big hit against Shamar Springer but found Kamil Pooran, who completed the catch.

Despite missing out on a century, Samson’s innings gave India a record-breaking start and marked a dramatic response after his disappointing performance in the series opener.