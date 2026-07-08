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English NewsSportsCricketSanju Samson Dropped From Zimbabwe Tour By Selectors, Not Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson Dropped From Zimbabwe Tour By Selectors, Not Gautam Gambhir

India Tour Of Zimbabwe: The national selectors rather than head coach Gautam Gambhir made the decision to drop Sanju Samson for the Zimbabwe tour.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Selection committee, not Gambhir, dropped Sanju Samson for Zimbabwe.
  • India suffered major defeat; coach criticized batsmen's technical application.
  • Gambhir clarified Samson's omission, emphasizing current form for selection.
  • Committee asserts final authority over squad, making significant player changes.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe: The national selection committee drove the decision to omit wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson from India's Twenty20 International squad for the Zimbabwe series. According to an analytical report by digital platform RevSportz, the choice did not originate from head coach Gautam Gambhir. The strategic omission highlights an ongoing shift in authority between the team management and the selection panel.

Head Coach Demands Adaptation After Heavy Defeat

India suffered a massive 125-run loss to England at Trent Bridge, getting bowled out for 76 runs. The world champions are now winless in five consecutive matches for the first time since 2006.

"If you don’t read the conditions and don’t play the conditions better, you will end up on the losing side," Gambhir told reporters during the post-match conference covered by RevSportz.

"We haven’t done that since Ireland (and) there are the results," the head coach added, criticizing the lack of technical application shown by his top-order batsmen.

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Undisclosed Conversations Mask Abrupt End To Long Rope Policy

Samson was dropped from the playing eleven after registering poor scores of 5, 0, and 1 during his last three international appearances. The sudden drop comes just four months after his player-of-the-tournament performances during the T20 World Cup.

"First of all, the clarity that Sanju Samson should have been given, he has got from me," Gambhir explained to reporters when questioned about the selection calls.

"And that conversation is only between a head coach and a player. We won’t tell the outside world what that conversation is," Gambhir clarified regarding selection transparency.

"As far as clarity is concerned, we are absolutely clear that Sanju, what he has done for India during the World Cup, has been phenomenal. And sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player," Gambhir stated.

ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: BCCI Responds To Mohsin Naqvi Controversy

Committee Asserts Authority Over Squad Transitions

While Gambhir managed the immediate playing eleven, the broader squad selection for Zimbabwe shows the clear imprint of the selection committee. Selectors chosen to test bench strength by picking Prabhsimran Singh instead.

"There’s no such thing that there’s any hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series," Gambhir added, keeping options open for later fixtures.

"And more importantly, ultimately international cricket is about results. So whatever we feel is the best combination to give us the results, we play that combination, we play that playing XI," the coach concluded.

The panel has made several big calls lately, including making Shreyas Iyer captain and handing a debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. These moves suggest that the selectors, rather than Gambhir, hold final administrative power over the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who decided to omit Sanju Samson from India's T20 squad for the Zimbabwe series?

The national selection committee made the decision to omit Sanju Samson from the squad. This choice did not originate from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Why was Sanju Samson dropped from the Indian squad?

Samson was dropped after registering poor scores of 5, 0, and 1 during his last three international appearances. The coach also noted the importance of a player's current form.

What did Head Coach Gautam Gambhir say about Sanju Samson's omission?

Gambhir stated he had a private conversation with Samson, providing him clarity. He acknowledged Samson's phenomenal T20 World Cup performance but emphasized that current form matters.

Who holds the final authority over squad selection for the Indian team?

The national selection committee holds the final administrative power over squad selection. They made the decision to omit Sanju Samson and have made several other big calls recently.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Tour Of Zimbabwe SANJU SAMSON Zimbabwe Vs India
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