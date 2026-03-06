Humble Sanju Samson Dedicates Player Of The Match Award, Here's Whom He Praised

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHumble Sanju Samson Dedicates Player Of The Match Award, Here's Whom He Praised

Sanju Samson showed his selfless side by dedicating his Player of the Match award to Jasprit Bumrah. Despite scoring 89*, Samson credited Bumrah's "once-in-a-generation" talent that stopped England.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Despite anchoring India to a record-breaking total with a blistering 89*, Sanju Samson displayed remarkable humility during the post-match ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. After receiving the Player of the Match award for his 42-ball masterclass against England, Samson insisted that the trophy belonged to Jasprit Bumrah, whose defensive bowling in the death overs secured India's 7-run victory. On a night where nearly 500 runs were scored and the average economy rate hovered above 12, Bumrah was the lone pillar of resistance, finishing with figures of 1/33.

"I Wouldn't Be Standing Here": Samson's Tribute to the Bowlers

Speaking to Ian Bishop during the official presentation [Source: ICC/Star Sports], Samson was quick to shift the limelight away from his personal milestone. He emphasized that without Bumrah’s 18th over, which conceded just 6 runs despite a rampaging Jacob Bethell, his batting efforts would have ended in a losing cause.

"All credit goes to Bumrah, I think the world-class bowler, a true once-in-a-generation player. I think that's what he delivered today. I think this award should go to him, actually. If we didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers, how they backed themselves in the tough conditions." — Sanju Samson

The "Process" Over the Century

Samson, who smashed seven sixes and eight fours, fell just 11 runs short of what would have been a historic century in a World Cup knockout. However, the wicketkeeper-batter dismissed any regrets about missing the triple figures, explaining that the high-octane nature of T20 cricket demands selfless aggression over personal milestones.

"I think 100... you can't actually score a hundred. It actually comes in the process. It's not a Test game, it's not an ODI game where you can go up and down. Once you've got the start, you're batting first, there is no other way, you just have to keep going hard. I'm very happy to get whatever I'm getting and very happy to contribute on the winning side for my country." — Sanju Samson

Form and Calculations at the Wankhede

Coming off a fifty against the West Indies in the Super Eights, Samson admitted he felt the momentum shifting in his favor. He revealed that his strategy was to grant himself a small window to assess the bounce before launching an all-out assault, knowing that no target is truly safe at the high-scoring Mumbai venue.

"Feels really great. To be honest, I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I needed to continue. It's not easy to find form at the crucial games for your country, so I thought big game, I need to make the most out of how I'm batting. So I gave myself an extra time. I calculated my innings a bit... even 250 looked like chaseable here and England played really well." — Sanju Samson

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sanju Samson give the Player of the Match award to Jasprit Bumrah?

Samson felt Jasprit Bumrah's crucial defensive bowling in the death overs was instrumental in securing India's victory. He stated that without Bumrah's efforts, his batting wouldn't have led to a win.

Did Sanju Samson regret not scoring a century?

No, Samson dismissed any regrets about missing a century. He explained that in T20 cricket, selfless aggression and contributing to a win are more important than personal milestones.

What was Sanju Samson's strategy during his innings?

Samson gave himself time to assess the bounce before launching an aggressive assault. He knew that no target is truly safe at the Wankhede Stadium, which is known for high scores.

How did Samson feel about his form coming into the match?

Samson felt he had momentum from his previous game's fifty. He aimed to capitalize on his good batting form in a crucial match for his country.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Semifinal IND VS ENG Player Of The Match
