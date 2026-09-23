'All The Way To Japan To Do This?': Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Bumrah Over Special Pillow Hunt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah underwent a detailed, custom pillow fitting in Japan.

Wife Sanjana Ganesan playfully trolled him about the unusual outing.

Bumrah jokingly warned her not to ask for his new pillow.

Jasprit Bumrah found himself at the centre of a light-hearted social media banter with his wife after a video from India’s Japan trip showed the fast bowler getting an unusually detailed pillow consultation. The clip, shared on Instagram by teammate Axar Patel, captured Bumrah visiting a Japanese bedding store and trying out specially designed ergonomic pillows. While the India pacer appeared fully invested in the experience, Sanjana Ganesan, his wife and sports presenter, had a very different reaction.

Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Bumrah On Instagram

Sanjana Ganesan wasted no time poking fun at her husband’s choice of outing during the team’s trip.

“You’ve gone ALL THE WAY to Japan to do THIS?”

Bumrah responded with an equally playful warning:

"I won't share the pillow when you ask for it"

Read More: India vs Japan Wide-Ball Drama: Why Was The Call Reversed? Cricket Laws Explained

Besides the banter, the video, interestingly, offered a closer look at just how seriously the Japanese store approached the process.

Bumrah Gets Custom Pillow Made In Japan

Bumrah was shown undergoing a detailed assessment focused on his neck alignment, while specialists also took contour measurements to determine the specifications for a personalised pillow.

The India fast bowler appeared impressed by the precision involved in the process and even spoke about the quality of the craftsmanship while Axar Patel remained behind the camera.

Axar’s laughter could be heard during the interaction, adding to the relaxed mood of the video.

The social media interaction came shortly after India’s historic one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in a historic first-ever meeting of the two countries in cricket.

The Men in Blue survived a major scare in the rain-affected 5-over contest, eventually beating Japan by 2 runs after defending a modest target.

With the match behind them, the players have been able to enjoy some downtime in Japan before their Asian Games campaign kicks off.