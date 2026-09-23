Jasprit Bumrah was filmed visiting a Japanese bedding store to get a detailed pillow consultation. He was trying out specially designed ergonomic pillows and getting a personalized one made.
'All The Way To Japan To Do This?': Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Bumrah Over Special Pillow Hunt
Jasprit Bumrah’s Japan pillow-shopping video sparked hilarious banter with wife Sanjana Ganesan, who questioned his unusual choice of activity during the trip.
- Jasprit Bumrah underwent a detailed, custom pillow fitting in Japan.
- Wife Sanjana Ganesan playfully trolled him about the unusual outing.
- Bumrah jokingly warned her not to ask for his new pillow.
Jasprit Bumrah found himself at the centre of a light-hearted social media banter with his wife after a video from India’s Japan trip showed the fast bowler getting an unusually detailed pillow consultation. The clip, shared on Instagram by teammate Axar Patel, captured Bumrah visiting a Japanese bedding store and trying out specially designed ergonomic pillows. While the India pacer appeared fully invested in the experience, Sanjana Ganesan, his wife and sports presenter, had a very different reaction.
Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Bumrah On Instagram
Banter between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana on Instagram. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SQMAYCVMd7— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2026
Sanjana Ganesan wasted no time poking fun at her husband’s choice of outing during the team’s trip.
“You’ve gone ALL THE WAY to Japan to do THIS?”
Bumrah responded with an equally playful warning:
"I won't share the pillow when you ask for it"
Read More: India vs Japan Wide-Ball Drama: Why Was The Call Reversed? Cricket Laws Explained
Besides the banter, the video, interestingly, offered a closer look at just how seriously the Japanese store approached the process.
Bumrah Gets Custom Pillow Made In Japan
Bumrah was shown undergoing a detailed assessment focused on his neck alignment, while specialists also took contour measurements to determine the specifications for a personalised pillow.
The India fast bowler appeared impressed by the precision involved in the process and even spoke about the quality of the craftsmanship while Axar Patel remained behind the camera.
Axar’s laughter could be heard during the interaction, adding to the relaxed mood of the video.
The social media interaction came shortly after India’s historic one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in a historic first-ever meeting of the two countries in cricket.
The Men in Blue survived a major scare in the rain-affected 5-over contest, eventually beating Japan by 2 runs after defending a modest target.
With the match behind them, the players have been able to enjoy some downtime in Japan before their Asian Games campaign kicks off.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Jasprit Bumrah seen doing in Japan?
How did Sanjana Ganesan react to Bumrah's pillow consultation?
Sanjana Ganesan playfully trolled her husband, questioning why he went all the way to Japan for a pillow. Bumrah responded with a playful warning about not sharing it.
How detailed was the custom pillow process Bumrah experienced?
The store performed a detailed assessment of Bumrah's neck alignment and took contour measurements. This allowed them to determine specifications for a personalized pillow.
What was the Indian cricket team doing in Japan?
The Indian team was in Japan for a historic one-off T20I match against Japan, which they won. They are currently enjoying downtime before their Asian Games campaign.