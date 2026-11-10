Khawaja, Warner Reignite Sandpapergate Controversy! Cricket Australia's Big Call On Fresh Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricket Australia will not reopen the 2018 ball-tampering investigation.

Khawaja's book alleges wider team knowledge of ball-tampering.

David Warner publicly endorsed Khawaja's version of events.

CEO Greenberg finds no compelling reason for a new inquiry.

Cricket Australia's leadership has decided against revisiting the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, despite fresh allegations from former opener Usman Khawaja challenging the findings of the original investigation. Chief executive Todd Greenberg has acknowledged the latest claims but does not believe they justify another inquiry into one of Australian cricket's biggest controversies.

The debate has returned to the spotlight following the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr. In the book, the former Australia batter suggests that knowledge of the plan to alter the ball was not confined to the three players who were punished. His account received further attention after David Warner publicly endorsed his version of events.

Cricket Australia Responds To Calls For Sandpapergate Probe

Greenberg has made it clear that Cricket Australia has no immediate plans to reopen the investigation. Speaking to radio station SEN on Tuesday, the CA chief said he would take Khawaja's revelations into consideration but saw little value in launching another inquiry.

"We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again," Greenberg said.

He added that he did not believe another investigation would produce anything useful, effectively shutting the door on fresh disciplinary proceedings over the 2018 incident.

The original Cricket Australia inquiry had identified Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft as the three players with prior knowledge of the plan. All three were sent home from the tour of South Africa after the scandal emerged during the third Test in Cape Town.

Usman Khawaja's 'It Was All Of Us' Claim Reignites Controversy

Khawaja's account has brought renewed scrutiny to the findings of that investigation. In a chapter devoted to the controversy in Sabr, the former Australia opener disputes the idea that responsibility and knowledge were limited to a handful of individuals.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald ahead of the book's release, Khawaja described the incident as a collective matter.

"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," he said.

The claim presents a different account from the findings announced by Cricket Australia in 2018. Several senior Australian players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, had publicly denied knowing about the plan in 2021.

Former head coach Darren Lehmann has also rejected suggestions that the wider playing group knew about the ball-tampering operation.

David Warner Publicly Backs Khawaja's Sandpapergate Account

Warner's intervention has added another significant dimension to the controversy. The former Australia opener, who received a 12-month suspension and a lifetime leadership ban for his involvement, publicly supported Khawaja through a video posted on Instagram on Monday.

Warner described Khawaja's account as completely accurate and thanked him for speaking about an episode that continues to divide opinion in Australian cricket.

"It's 100 percent accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there. People wanted to know it. You've come out and said it," Warner said.

He also insisted that the discussion should not be viewed simply as an attempt to reopen an old controversy.

"This isn't about reopening old wounds. It's about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed," Warner added, expressing solidarity with Khawaja.

Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Faced Sanctions

The Sandpapergate scandal erupted during Australia's 2018 Test tour of South Africa after Bancroft was caught attempting to alter the ball using sandpaper during the Cape Town Test.

The subsequent investigation resulted in severe punishments for three players. Smith was suspended for 12 months and removed as captain, while Warner also received a year-long ban and was prohibited from holding a leadership position in Australian cricket. Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

Warner retired from international cricket in 2024 after playing 112 Tests, while Khawaja ended his international career in 2026 with 88 Test appearances.

Despite the renewed claims from two former teammates, Greenberg's latest comments indicate that Cricket Australia is unwilling to revisit the original investigation. The disagreement over who knew about the ball-tampering plan, however, has once again brought the scandal back into public discussion.