HomeSportsCricket'They Are Our Brothers': What Pakistan Captain Said On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Removal

Pak skipper Salman Ali Agha sparked a fresh row in Colombo by calling Bangladesh’s World Cup exclusion a "pity." Bangladesh's sports minister thanked Pakistan for boycotting India match in solidarity.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 08:45 PM (IST)

During the official captains' media session, Salman Ali Agha did not hold back when asked about absence of Bangladesh team.

Bangladesh was removed from the tournament after refusing to travel to India for their group matches, citing security concerns, a plea the ICC rejected before replacing them with Scotland.

"Bangladeshis are our brothers; we are grateful for their support for Pakistan. It's a pity that they are not playing in the tournament," Agha stated.

He further clarified that the decision to boycott Feb 15th match against India was a direct directive from Pakistan government, which the team intends to follow.

The "Thank You Pakistan" Note

The sentiment was immediately reciprocated in Dhaka. Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Advisor, took to Facebook on Thursday to express his gratitude. "Thank you, Pakistan," he wrote, acknowledging the boycott as a valid protest against the ICC’s decision to axe Bangladesh.

Nazrul’s post highlighted a speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who told his cabinet on Wednesday that the decision was a principled stand.
 
Sharif remarked that there should be "no politics on the playground" and that standing by Bangladesh was the only "appropriate decision" after they were removed for raising security issues.

ICC and BCCI Under Pressure?

The boycott of the February 15th match creates a logistical and financial nightmare for the ICC. While the governing body has warned of punitive sanctions against the PCB for "selective participation," the alignment between Dhaka and Islamabad suggests a growing rift in the Asian cricket landscape.

As India’s Suryakumar Yadav confirms his team is ready to play, the ball remains in the ICC's court to resolve a crisis that is now as much about diplomacy as it is about cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
