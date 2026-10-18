He scored his fastest international ODI hundred, hitting 107 runs off 90 balls in Rawalpindi. This innings helped Pakistan post a total of 305.
Salman Ali Agha Fires Back With Bat After Losing T20I Captaincy, Test Spot
Salman Ali Agha hit 107 off 90 balls for his fastest ODI hundred after being dropped from Pakistan's Test squad and removed as T20I captain.
- Salman Ali Agha scored career-best ODI century amidst setbacks.
- His 107 off 90 balls powered Pakistan to 305.
- Century and domestic triple hundred highlight his batting ability.
Salman Ali Agha has responded to a difficult period in Pakistan cricket with a career-best milestone in the ODI format, scoring his fastest international hundred after losing his T20I captaincy and missing out on the Test squad.
The Pakistan all-rounder struck 107 off 90 balls in Rawalpindi, hitting 10 fours and a six to help his side post 305 after being asked to bat first. The innings offered a timely reminder of his batting ability amid the uncertainty surrounding his international role.
Salman Ali Agha's 107 Powers Pakistan To 305
Agha reached three figures at his fastest pace in ODI cricket, producing an innings that combined boundaries with sustained scoring. His 107-run effort helped Pakistan build a total of 305 in the ongoing ODI tri-series in Rawalpindi.
The century adds to an impressive run of form across formats and levels. Agha had recently made an unbeaten 300 for Kingsmen Academy in the President's Trophy Grade-I tournament, underlining his ability to turn a strong start into a substantial score.
His latest performance comes at a time when his place in Pakistan's plans has come under scrutiny. Despite setbacks in the national setup, he has continued to deliver with the bat.
From Test Squad Omission To T20I Captaincy Loss
Agha's recent troubles began when he was left out of Pakistan's Test squad during the England tour and subsequently released from the setup. The Pakistan Cricket Board later removed him as T20I captain and left him out of the squad for the Sri Lanka series.
Those decisions reduced his involvement in two formats, but his recent scores have given him a platform to make a case for himself through performance rather than words.
The ODI century, alongside his domestic triple hundred, marks a strong response during a challenging stretch of his career. Whether it changes his standing with the selectors remains to be seen, but Agha has given them a significant performance to consider.
Frequently Asked Questions
What milestone did Salman Ali Agha recently achieve?
What prompted Salman Ali Agha's recent strong performance?
His career-best ODI century came after he lost his T20I captaincy and was left out of the Test squad. It serves as a timely reminder of his batting ability.
What recent setbacks has Salman Ali Agha faced in his international career?
He was left out of Pakistan's Test squad during the England tour and later removed as T20I captain. He was also excluded from the squad for the Sri Lanka series.
Has Salman Ali Agha shown good form recently in other matches?
Yes, prior to his ODI century, he made an unbeaten 300 for Kingsmen Academy in the President's Trophy Grade-I tournament, demonstrating consistent strong performance.