Salman Ali Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out In PAK vs BAN ODI

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Salman Ali Agha Controversial Run-Out: Controversy erupted during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on Friday. The former's all-rounder, Salman Ali Agha, was run out by Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in circumstances that were technically within the rules but left many questioning the sportsmanship of the moment. The incident occurred when Agha believed the ball was no longer in play after it struck his equipment. Thinking the play had effectively ended, he attempted to return the ball to the bowler. However, Miraz seized the opportunity and removed the bails while Agha was outside his crease, resulting in a run-out.

While the dismissal complied with the laws of the game, it quickly became a talking point among fans and commentators online.

Agha Explains His Perspective

After the match, Agha shared his version of events. According to him, he assumed he could not be run out because the ball had already made contact with both his pad and bat.

"What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this type of thing previously, we would never do that in the future as well,"

"Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out," he added.

Heated Exchange On The Field

The unusual dismissal also led to a tense moment between the two players on the field. Agha appeared visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion, and the pair exchanged words during the incident.

Later, the Pakistan captain downplayed the confrontation, describing it as an emotional reaction in the heat of the moment.

"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment," said Agha.

When asked about the specifics of the exchange, he admitted that the conversation was far from polite.

"I can't remember what I was saying, and I can't remember what he was saying. I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just the heat of the moment, so we are fine."

Despite the controversy, Pakistan secured a comprehensive 128-run victory over Bangladesh through the DLS method, leveling the ODI series