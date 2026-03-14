Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSalman Ali Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out In PAK vs BAN ODI

Salman Ali Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out In PAK vs BAN ODI

Salman Agha’s controversial run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz sparked a ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, though Pakistan still beat Bangladesh by 128 runs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Salman Ali Agha Controversial Run-Out: Controversy erupted during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on Friday. The former's all-rounder, Salman Ali Agha, was run out by Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in circumstances that were technically within the rules but left many questioning the sportsmanship of the moment. The incident occurred when Agha believed the ball was no longer in play after it struck his equipment. Thinking the play had effectively ended, he attempted to return the ball to the bowler. However, Miraz seized the opportunity and removed the bails while Agha was outside his crease, resulting in a run-out.

While the dismissal complied with the laws of the game, it quickly became a talking point among fans and commentators online.

Agha Explains His Perspective

After the match, Agha shared his version of events. According to him, he assumed he could not be run out because the ball had already made contact with both his pad and bat.

"What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this type of thing previously, we would never do that in the future as well,"

"Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out," he added.

Heated Exchange On The Field

The unusual dismissal also led to a tense moment between the two players on the field. Agha appeared visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion, and the pair exchanged words during the incident.

Later, the Pakistan captain downplayed the confrontation, describing it as an emotional reaction in the heat of the moment.

"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment," said Agha.

When asked about the specifics of the exchange, he admitted that the conversation was far from polite.

"I can't remember what I was saying, and I can't remember what he was saying. I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just the heat of the moment, so we are fine."

Despite the controversy, Pakistan secured a comprehensive 128-run victory over Bangladesh through the DLS method, leveling the ODI series

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversial incident involving Salman Ali Agha?

Salman Ali Agha was run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI. Agha believed the ball was dead after it hit his pad and bat, and was returning it to the bowler when Miraz removed the bails.

Why did Salman Ali Agha think he couldn't be run out?

Agha believed he was safe from being run out because the ball had already struck both his pad and bat. He thought this meant the play was over and he could safely return the ball.

How did Salman Ali Agha react to the run-out?

Agha appeared visibly frustrated and exchanged words with Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the field. He later described it as a heat-of-the-moment emotional reaction.

What is Salman Ali Agha's view on the incident's sportsmanship?

While acknowledging the dismissal was within the rules, Agha stated he would have acted differently, prioritizing sportsmanship. He indicated that such an action is not typical in their past or future approach.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Salman Ali Agha PAK Vs BAN ODI Pakistani Vs Bangladesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Salman Ali Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out In PAK vs BAN ODI
Salman Ali Agha Breaks Silence On Controversial Run-Out In PAK vs BAN ODI
Cricket
Swedish Private Equity Firm Enters Bidding War For RCB Ownership Ahead Of IPL 2026
Swedish Private Equity Firm Enters Bidding War For RCB Ownership Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Vaishno Devi Temple After India’s T20 World Cup Win
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Vaishno Devi Temple After India’s T20 World Cup Win
Cricket
IPL 2026: KKR Star Pacer Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Injury
IPL 2026: KKR Star Pacer Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Injury
Advertisement

Videos

Iran–US Tensions: US Announces $10 Million Bounty on Iran’s New Supreme Leader as War Escalates
War Alert: Strategic Kharg Island Attack Raises Fears of Wider Economic and Military Escalation
Breaking News: Iran Reportedly Strikes Dubai as War Intensifies and “Operation True Promise 4” Expands
War Update: US–Israel Strike Shiraz Airport as Iran Targets Israeli-Controlled Areas in Palestine
Breaking News: Kharg Island Strike and Shiraz Airport Attack Mark Major Escalation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget