Salman Ali Agha Addresses Stinging Question: ‘Will You Leave Captaincy Yourself Or…'

Salman Ali Agha addresses his Pakistan captaincy future after ICC T20 World Cup 2026 exit despite win over Sri Lanka and NRR heartbreak.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Salman Ali Agha Captaincy Question: Pakistan have been eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 despite winning their match against Sri Lanka in a close-fought encounter. The Net Run Rate (NRR) dynamics made it so that they had to defeat the co-hosts by a certain margin, which they failed to do. On an individual level, their captain, Salman Ali Agha, also didn't have a tournament to remember, being able to score just 60 runs in 6 innings.

Later during the post-match press conference, Agha was hit with a stinging question asking whether he would step down from the role himself or wait for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to do so.

Salman Ali Agha's Response

Upon Pakistan's elimination from the T20 World Cup, Salman Ali Agha was asked, "Will you leave T20 captaincy yourself or will the cricket board remove you?"

Agha replied:

"I think we haven't played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Right now, I think any decision taken right now will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision."

Why Is Salman Ali Agha's Captaincy Being Questioned?

Salman Ali Agha was uninspiring as captain of the Pakistan cricket team, with his tactical decisions rarely paying off.

Pakistan had a lucky start to the ICC T20 World Cup, when they barely made it through against the Netherlands. They did beat USA comfortably, but then lost badly to arch rivals, India.

While Agha was able to lead them to the Super 8s, he couldn't help the side with the bat at all. 

Rain gifted them a point against New Zealand, but the side faltered in a must-win match against England, which had all-but shattered their qualification hopes. 

Pakistan did defeat Sri Lanka in their last Super 8s clash, but it was too little too late.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Pakistan eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan was eliminated due to Net Run Rate dynamics, requiring a specific winning margin against Sri Lanka that they did not achieve.

What was Salman Ali Agha's performance in the T20 World Cup?

Salman Ali Agha had a disappointing tournament, scoring only 60 runs in 6 innings.

What was asked of Salman Ali Agha after Pakistan's elimination?

He was asked whether he would step down as captain himself or wait for the Pakistan Cricket Board to remove him.

What was Salman Ali Agha's immediate response to the captaincy question?

He stated he couldn't make a decision immediately, would go back, take a few days, and then decide.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Pakistan T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Pakistan Salman Ali Agha
