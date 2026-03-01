Salman Ali Agha Addresses Stinging Question: ‘Will You Leave Captaincy Yourself Or…'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Salman Ali Agha Captaincy Question: Pakistan have been eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 despite winning their match against Sri Lanka in a close-fought encounter. The Net Run Rate (NRR) dynamics made it so that they had to defeat the co-hosts by a certain margin, which they failed to do. On an individual level, their captain, Salman Ali Agha, also didn't have a tournament to remember, being able to score just 60 runs in 6 innings.

Later during the post-match press conference, Agha was hit with a stinging question asking whether he would step down from the role himself or wait for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to do so.

Salman Ali Agha's Response

Agha replied:

"I think we haven't played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Right now, I think any decision taken right now will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision."

Why Is Salman Ali Agha's Captaincy Being Questioned?

Salman Ali Agha was uninspiring as captain of the Pakistan cricket team, with his tactical decisions rarely paying off.

Pakistan had a lucky start to the ICC T20 World Cup, when they barely made it through against the Netherlands. They did beat USA comfortably, but then lost badly to arch rivals, India.

While Agha was able to lead them to the Super 8s, he couldn't help the side with the bat at all.

Rain gifted them a point against New Zealand, but the side faltered in a must-win match against England, which had all-but shattered their qualification hopes.

Pakistan did defeat Sri Lanka in their last Super 8s clash, but it was too little too late.