WATCH: 'Oye Biryani, Koi Garden Mein..' Saim Ayub Trolled After 2 Catch Drops In IND vs PAK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans taunted Ayub for two dropped catches.

Ayub dismissed Sooryavanshi earlier, making a baby-cradle gesture.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs, securing gold.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final Highlights: Indian fans found a way to turn the pressure up on Saim Ayub during the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 cricket final, with a viral video capturing supporters directing chants at the Pakistan all-rounder over his fielding. The taunts included “Oye Biryani”, “Ek aur catch chhod na” and a reference to Rohit Sharma’s famous “garden mein nahi ghoomega” remark.

The incident unfolded during the gold-medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Saturday, October 3. Ayub became a target of the crowd after missing two catching opportunities involving Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma, according to match reports.

WATCH: Indian Fans Shout ‘Garden Mein Nahi Ghoomega’ At Saim Ayub

Fans were sledging Sam Ayub: "koi garden me nhi ghumega"😂 during the India vs Pakistan gold medal match in Japan🔥 pic.twitter.com/dJ6duGqL9G — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 3, 2026

A video circulating on social media showed Indian supporters repeatedly calling out to Ayub from the stands. One fan could be heard shouting, “Oyeeee… Biryani,” while another taunted the Pakistan player with, “Ek aur catch chhod na.”

The crowd also broke into the chant, “Chhodega bhai, chhodega… Pakistan chhodega.” The wordplay linked the dropped catches to Pakistan’s performance on the field, adding to the banter surrounding one of cricket’s most closely watched rivalries.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Reacts Angrily To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Poor Shot In IND vs PAK Final

Another chant referenced Rohit Sharma’s viral line, “Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega.” The remark became widely recognised among cricket fans after the former India captain used it to demand greater urgency and commitment in the field. Its appearance in the stands during the India-Pakistan final gave the crowd another way to needle Ayub.

The chants provided a talking point beyond the action on the field, with the video drawing attention online during the high-profile contest.

Saim Ayub Had Earlier Dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ayub had also been involved in an earlier talking point after dismissing 15-year-old India opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster had struck two sixes before attempting a reverse sweep against Ayub, with wicketkeeper Usman Khan completing the catch after initially juggling the ball.

Sooryavanshi departed for 15 off nine deliveries. Ayub responded with a baby-cradle gesture as the teenager walked back, a moment that attracted attention during the final.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistan Star Mocks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With 'Baby' Gesture In IND vs PAK Final

India, meanwhile, recovered from the early wicket through Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes. Tilak Varma then made an unbeaten 51 off 22 deliveries, helping India reach 211/6 in their 20 overs.

India Beat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold

Pakistan's chase revolved around Hasan Nawaz, who struck 96 off 51 balls, but India held on to secure the gold medal. Pakistan finished on 192/6, falling 19 runs short of the target.

Ayub's dropped chances became part of the post-match conversation, particularly as Abhishek went on to make a decisive contribution to India's total. The crowd's chants captured the intense atmosphere around the final, where every missed opportunity and on-field exchange attracted attention.

India's victory secured back-to-back men's cricket gold medals at the Asian Games. For Ayub, the viral video added another layer to a final in which his wicket of Sooryavanshi, the crowd's taunts and Pakistan's unsuccessful chase all became talking points.