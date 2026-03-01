Sahibzada Farhan set new records for most centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition and most sixes in a single tournament. He also holds the record for the most runs in one T20 World Cup edition.
Sahibzada Farhan Shatters 5 Records With Historic Ton, Earns 'Sixer King' Tag
Sahibzada Farhan has been in sensational form in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, dominating the international T20 stage with record-breaking performances. In the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka, he smashed a 60-ball century, finishing with 100 runs and rewriting multiple records in a single innings. Here’s a look at five major milestones Sahibzada Farhan achieved in that match:
Five Big Records by Sahibzada Farhan
1. Most Centuries in a Single T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan became the first player to score two centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He also equalled Chris Gayle’s tally of two T20 World Cup hundreds overall.
2. Most Runs in One T20 World Cup Edition: With 383 runs in the 2026 tournament, Sahibzada Farhan now holds the record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup, surpassing Virat Kohli’s previous mark of 319.
3. Most Sixes in a Single T20 World Cup: Farhan has struck 18 sixes in the 2026 edition - the highest in a single tournament. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran had previously managed 17 each.
4. Second-Highest Individual Score for Pakistan in T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan's 100-run knock is the second-highest individual score for Pakistan in T20 World Cup history, behind Ahmed Shehzad’s 111 against Bangladesh in 2014.
5. Highest Partnership in T20 World Cup History: Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched together a 176-run stand, the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history, breaking the previous record of 175 set by Tim Seifert and Finn Allen of New Zealand.
