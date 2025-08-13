Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Engaged To Business Tycoon Ravi Ghai's Granddaughter Saaniya Chandok: Report

Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Engaged To Business Tycoon Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter Saaniya Chandok: Report

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, in a private ceremony.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:41 PM (IST)

Arjun Tendulkar, the 25-year-old son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is officially engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The ceremony was an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family members, according to a report by India Today.

A Private Celebration for the Tendulkar and Ghai Families

The occasion was kept low-key, with neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family releasing an official statement yet. The event is believed to have taken place in Mumbai, marking the union of two high-profile families from sports and business circles.

While Arjun may carry the Tendulkar name, his cricketing path has been distinct from his father’s illustrious batting career. A left-arm fast bowler, he is yet to debut for the Indian national team but has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Representing the Mumbai Indians, he has featured in five matches and claimed three wickets. In domestic cricket, Arjun currently represents Goa.

Who Is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok hails from the influential Ghai family, which has left its mark on India’s hospitality and food industry. Ravi Ghai, her grandfather, is the force behind the InterContinental hotel in Mumbai and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Government records list Saaniya as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai. Her grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Ghai, chairs Graviss Hospitality Ltd, a legacy business built by his father, Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai, founder of Kwality Ice Cream and the InterContinental hotel on Marine Drive.

Ravi Ghai has expanded the family’s footprint internationally, establishing ice cream manufacturing units in the Middle East and boosting exports. Graviss Hospitality continues to operate luxury properties while backing ventures like The Brooklyn Creamery, a health-focused ice cream brand launched by his grandson, Shivaan Ghai—ensuring the Ghai legacy remains strong across generations.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok

