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English NewsSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar's 3 Records That Even Virat Kohli And Joe Root May Never Break

Sachin Tendulkar's 3 Records That Even Virat Kohli And Joe Root May Never Break

Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's achievements would require more than just outstanding batting ability.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

Cricket has witnessed several legendary players over the years, but Sachin Tendulkar's achievements continue to set him apart. During his remarkable international career spanning nearly 24 years, the former India batter established numerous records that remain difficult to surpass.

From playing the most international matches to scoring the highest number of runs, Tendulkar's numbers reflect his extraordinary longevity and consistency.

Even modern-day batting stars such as Virat Kohli and Joe Root have significant ground to cover in some of these categories. Tendulkar's records continue to underline the incredible standards he maintained throughout his career.

1. Most International Matches

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for appearing in the most international matches. He represented India in 664 matches, including 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20 International.

Making his international debut in 1989, Tendulkar brought his illustrious career to a close in 2013. Remaining at the highest level for almost 24 years required exceptional fitness, adaptability and consistency. His ability to sustain his performances across generations of cricket has helped him establish a record that is extremely difficult to match.

2. Most Boundaries In International Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar also holds the record for hitting the most boundaries in international cricket. He struck 4,340 boundaries, comprising 4,076 fours and 264 sixes, during his career.

Known for his wide range of strokes and ability to find gaps across the field, Tendulkar consistently accumulated runs against the world's leading bowling attacks. His remarkable career length played a major role in building this tally.

For any batter hoping to surpass this record, scoring boundaries consistently across formats over many years would be essential.

3. Most Runs In International Cricket

Another landmark achievement belongs to Tendulkar, who finished his international career with 34,357 runs across all three formats. His tally includes 15,921 runs in Tests, 18,426 in ODIs and 10 in T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli continues to add to his international run tally, while Joe Root remains a prolific run-scorer in Test cricket. However, reaching Tendulkar's overall total remains a formidable challenge, given the sheer volume of runs he accumulated over nearly two-and-a-half decades.

Can Anyone Break Sachin Tendulkar's Records?

Surpassing Tendulkar's achievements would require more than just outstanding batting ability. A player would need to maintain fitness, remain consistent across formats and enjoy an exceptionally long international career.

Although records are eventually meant to be challenged, Tendulkar's numbers set a remarkably high benchmark. For now, his achievements in international appearances, boundaries and total runs remain defining milestones in cricket history.

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Joe Root VIrat Kohli
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