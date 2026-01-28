Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The senior leader died on Wednesday morning following a tragic aircraft accident near Baramati. Tendulkar joined a long list of public figures offering condolences, describing NCP chief as a leader who remained devoted to the state.

Tendulkar Honors the Dedicated Leader

Shortly after the tragedy was confirmed, Tendulkar shared his grief through a social media post. He emphasized that the state has lost an administrator who worked tirelessly across various regions of Maharashtra.

अजित पवार यांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून खूप दुःख झाले. महाराष्ट्रासाठी काम करणारा एक चांगला नेता आज आपण अचानक गमावला आहे. पवार कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे. ईश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्यास शांती देवो.

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. ॐ शांती. 🙏🏽



Details of Accident

The fatal crash occurred while Ajit Pawar was traveling to Baramati for a series of public meetings ahead of Zilla Parishad elections. He was aboard a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45 when the flight reportedly faced technical issues.

Officials confirmed that the aircraft attempted an emergency landing at Baramati airport. During a second attempt to touch down, the plane crashed, resulting in the deaths of all five people on board.

The victims include Deputy CM Pawar, two pilots, and two members of his security detail. Visuals from the location showed the wreckage completely consumed by fire, with emergency services responding to the thick smoke.

State in Mourning

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a thorough investigation into the crash to identify the exact cause of the technical failure.

As the news spread, tributes poured in for the veteran politician. Ajit Pawar was a central figure in Maharashtra politics, and his loss is felt deeply across the political landscape and the public.