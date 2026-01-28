Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash
Sachin Tendulkar expresses grief after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in a plane crash. The veteran leader passed away near Baramati on Wednesday morning.
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The senior leader died on Wednesday morning following a tragic aircraft accident near Baramati. Tendulkar joined a long list of public figures offering condolences, describing NCP chief as a leader who remained devoted to the state.
Tendulkar Honors the Dedicated Leader
Shortly after the tragedy was confirmed, Tendulkar shared his grief through a social media post. He emphasized that the state has lost an administrator who worked tirelessly across various regions of Maharashtra.
Sachin Tendulkar's post on X
अजित पवार यांच्या निधनाची बातमी ऐकून खूप दुःख झाले. महाराष्ट्रासाठी काम करणारा एक चांगला नेता आज आपण अचानक गमावला आहे. पवार कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे. ईश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्यास शांती देवो.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 28, 2026
Details of Accident
The fatal crash occurred while Ajit Pawar was traveling to Baramati for a series of public meetings ahead of Zilla Parishad elections. He was aboard a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45 when the flight reportedly faced technical issues.
Officials confirmed that the aircraft attempted an emergency landing at Baramati airport. During a second attempt to touch down, the plane crashed, resulting in the deaths of all five people on board.
The victims include Deputy CM Pawar, two pilots, and two members of his security detail. Visuals from the location showed the wreckage completely consumed by fire, with emergency services responding to the thick smoke.
State in Mourning
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a thorough investigation into the crash to identify the exact cause of the technical failure.
As the news spread, tributes poured in for the veteran politician. Ajit Pawar was a central figure in Maharashtra politics, and his loss is felt deeply across the political landscape and the public.