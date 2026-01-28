Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash

Sachin Tendulkar expresses grief after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in a plane crash. The veteran leader passed away near Baramati on Wednesday morning.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The senior leader died on Wednesday morning following a tragic aircraft accident near Baramati. Tendulkar joined a long list of public figures offering condolences, describing NCP chief as a leader who remained devoted to the state.

Tendulkar Honors the Dedicated Leader

Shortly after the tragedy was confirmed, Tendulkar shared his grief through a social media post. He emphasized that the state has lost an administrator who worked tirelessly across various regions of Maharashtra.

Sachin Tendulkar's post on X

Details of Accident

The fatal crash occurred while Ajit Pawar was traveling to Baramati for a series of public meetings ahead of Zilla Parishad elections. He was aboard a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45 when the flight reportedly faced technical issues.

Officials confirmed that the aircraft attempted an emergency landing at Baramati airport. During a second attempt to touch down, the plane crashed, resulting in the deaths of all five people on board.

The victims include Deputy CM Pawar, two pilots, and two members of his security detail. Visuals from the location showed the wreckage completely consumed by fire, with emergency services responding to the thick smoke.

State in Mourning

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a thorough investigation into the crash to identify the exact cause of the technical failure.

As the news spread, tributes poured in for the veteran politician. Ajit Pawar was a central figure in Maharashtra politics, and his loss is felt deeply across the political landscape and the public.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Sachin Tendulakr Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
India
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget